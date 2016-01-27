EA enters events space with EA Play

Do I have buzzwords for you. EA has announced "an all-new experience" on account of its players being "the driving force behind everything we do". In other words it's holding a convention, on June 12 in London and June 12-14 in LA and over the internet.

We're excited to announce EA Play, an all-new event experience: https://t.co/BvRwnWfQjo #PlayEA pic.twitter.com/FTFNF7HbL9January 27, 2016

At EA Play you'll get to "experience hands-on game demos, live events, competition, special guest appearances, exclusive memorabilia" and other expo staples I don't immediately associate with an all-new experience, but details are thin on the ground, so I'm willing to allow EA the benefit of the doubt so long as we don't have to endure another marathon Garden Warfare presentation.

What with the arrival of Origin Access on PC too, EA is chanting that games-as-a-service mantra with alarming fervour.