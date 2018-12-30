EA adds third-party games to Origin Access Premier, including Darksiders 3

EA has added a handful of third-party games to its Origin Access Premier service: Darksiders 3, management game This is The Police 2 and surveillance game Beholder 2. It's the first time that non-EA games are being made available exclusively to Premier subscribers.

The basic Origin Access, which is $5/£4 a month or $30/£20 a year, has an ever-expanding "vault" of 167 games, which you can download and play at any time as part of your subscription. Origin Access Premier—$15/£15 a month or $100/£90 a year—has an extra seven. Previously, they only included new EA games such as FIFA 19 and Battlefield 5, but now it appears EA is happy to add newer third-party games too.

The games were added before Christmas, but I still think it's worth mentioning now because it suggests that EA might add more third-party games to the Premier subscription in future.

It also further differentiates the Premier from the Basic tier: as Samuel wrote last month, Premier is only really worth it if you love sports games and shooters, but that could change if it gets some excellent non-EA games. Personally, I'm still happy with my Basic subscription, but I'll be keeping a close eye on what games are added going forward.

Darksiders 3, which came out last month, is a decent action game marred by a few flaws, as I wrote in my review. This is The Police 2 is pretty poor, judging by Tom's review. He said it had a solid core but "too much bloat". I know less about Beholder 2, a state surveillence game that came out this month, but Andy was intrigued after spending a few hours with the first game.

EA also added eight games to the basic Origin Access vault earlier this month, including Star Wars Battlefront 2, Knights of the Old Republic (both 1 and 2) and A Way Out. The full list is: