Popular

EA Access page is now live on Steam, service is 'coming soon'

By

The subscription-based service isn't active yet, but we can at least get a look at what it's all about.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Last October, Electronic Arts said that it was bringing its games back to Steam—and not only that, it announced a plan to bring the subscription-based EA Access service to the storefront as well. At the time it was expected to arrive in spring 2020, although that plan was eventually pushed back, and while it's still not live, the Steam page is.

EA Access is basically the same as Origin Access—EA just doesn't use the Origin name outside of its Origin launcher. Subscribers get unlimited access to a large selection of EA games, ten hours of pre-launch playtime on "select new-release games," ten percent off all EA purchases on Steam, and "exclusive challenges and rewards [and] member-only content."

There's no mention of pricing on Steam at this point, but Origin Access goes for $5 per month or $30 per year, and EA Access on Steam will probably be the same. It doesn't look like EA Access will offer a "Premier" tier comparable to Origin Access Premier, which is significantly more expensive at $20 per month or $130 per year, but provides unlimited early access to a wider selection of games, including new releases.

I've reached out to EA to ask when the service will actually go live, and will update if someone tells me. 

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments