EA undergoes layoffs

IGN is reporting that Electronic Arts has undergone layoffs intended to "streamline operations" in advance of the release of the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's next console. This echoes the explanation given for layoffs at EA LA and EA Montreal in February.

EA had this to say as part of a longer statement given to IGN , "EA is sharpening its focus to provide games for new platforms and mobile. In some cases, this involves reducing team sizes as we evolve into a more efficient organization."

The scale of the layoffs is unclear. I've reached out to EA PR for more information on what studios or areas of the company are affected, and I'll update this story if I learn more. Unreleased PC games from EA include Battlefield 4, Command & Conquer, and The Sims 3: Island Paradise. Star Wars: The Old Republic - Rise of the Hutt Cartel is also due April 14.