Popular

E3 2011: TrackMania 2: Canyon trailer loops the loop

By

[bcvideo id="979563092001"]

This is the TrackMania 2: Canyon footage shown at the E3 2011 Ubisoft press conference. All of the tracks shown have been created using the level editing tools that will come with the game. The original TrackMania was known for being a superbly fun, but lo-fi racer. TrackMania: Canyon's desert locales and graphical upgrades give it a new level of polish. It looks gorgeous, and we can't wait to play it. You can get Tim's impressions of the demo from his overview of the Ubisoft Conference here .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments