E3 2011: Lord of the Rings: War in the North trailer pits Great Eagle vs. an ogre

The new Lord of the Rings: War in the North trailer gives us a good look at the fourth member of the co-op fellowship. It's a great eagle called Beleram. He's not directly playable, but can be called upon at key moments to strike your enemies from above, and by strike, I mean eat.

The best part of the trailer shows a fight between Beleram and an Ogre. I use the word 'fight' generously. Fighting suggests some semblance of competition. Beleram has just surpassed the Colossal Otter to take the top spot on my list of Brilliant Animals That Should Exist But Don't. The game's out August 24.