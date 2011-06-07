E3 2011: From Dust trailer is hauntingly beautiful

[bcvideo id="980397572001"]

2011's E3 is proving to be bountiful for fans of the word ' dust '. Hot on the heels of CCP's Dust 514, Ubisoft's From Dust is a god game, something in the mould of one of Peter Molyneux's world-shaping titles: Populous, and Black and White. It's also stylised and beautiful - something you might expect from the mind of Eric Chahi . From Dust tasks you with shaping the world around a tribe of mask-faced humanoids in an attempt to keep them safe from the rampaging elements. And yes, it looks like you can forgo all that nicety and just drop flaming chunks of rock on their villages. You cackling madman.