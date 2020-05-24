Dungeons & Dragons rolls out the celebs for D&D Live 2020

Wizards of the Coast has announced the details of this year's marquee Dungeons & Dragons event, D&D Live 2020, with an emphasis on a charity tie-in to Red Nose Day. From June 18th through 20th, fans of the game and/or celebrities being elves will be able to watch a series of games previewing the venerable RPG's 2020 storyline. One game focuses on celebrities playing, another on famous actors being goofy, a third on first-time D&D playing celebs, and a fourth on professional wrestlers.

The most entertaining show to watch will be the morning of Saturday, June 20th at 10:00AM PST as actors David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) and Brandon Routh (Superman Returns, Legends of Tomorrow) play their first-ever D&D with the game's principal writer Chris Perkins. The full schedule can be found at the Wizards of the Coast website . Those interested in pre-registering for the live event can do so at the D&D Live website.