Duke Nukem Forever has a release date. Honestly.

The game everyone thought would never see the light of day actually has an official release date. Duke Nukem Forever will be out May 3 this year. Get the details and the new trailer after the jump.

This is no joke, prank or illusion; the guys at Game Informer have confirmed it . May 3rd 2011 is the day Duke Nukem hits the US, and the rest of the world can play from May 6th. “The moment fans all over the world have been waiting for is almost here,” said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. “May 3, 2011 marks Duke's return as he unleashes his brash and brutally honest wit on the world. His return is going to be epic and one that will make video gaming history!”

