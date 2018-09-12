Drive Halo's Warthog in Forza Horizon 4

The UK is a grim, miserable place, but Forza Horizon 4 will fix that by flinging it into space in a Halo-themed event. You'll also be able to drive the stalwart Warthog, breaking all the speed limits as you hurtle through the countryside. Halo Infinite, and maybe Halo 5, is coming to PC, but why wait?

You’ll get more than just Master Chief’s favourite vehicle. Look up at the sky and you’ll see the ring bending around the world, while the track is littered with little Halo touches, from crates to the much more impressive Pelican dropship that will follow you from above.

Cortana will also accompany drivers as they speed around, commenting on scenery that’s rushing by, and while they turned the music down in the video below, there will also be appropriately Halo-like music.

Forza Horizon 4 launches on October 2.

