Every house location in Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 is a #lifegoals game for so many reasons. Not only does it equip you with a huge catalog of expensive, ultra-rare sports cars, and not only does it allow you to unlock those cars with a currency you earn from winning races and having fun in this strange petrolhead heaven, but now you can also buy gorgeous, mortgage-free houses while you're at it. Yes, Forza Horizon is no longer just about car aspirations, it's got some real estate ambitions thrown in for good measure.

Buying a house is worthwhile too, because, aside from serving as fast travel points, they frequently come with bonus wheelspins, cars, barn finds , and influence points. If you're overwhelmed, don't worry, here's a list of every purchasable manor on the map.

For more help in all things Forza, check out our other guides: Forza Horizon 4's car list of the best cars, and how to win loot in super wheelspins.

The Gables

You know this one. It's the first house you receive in game. Forza Horizon 4 is a utopia for all sorts of reasons, but my favorite might be how it literally gives you free real estate. Tim Heidecker would be proud.

Fairlawn Manor

Fairlawn Manor is centrally located, and perched nicely among the beatific farmlands. Purchasing it also unlocks the fast travel mechanic, so not a bad thing to target early on.

Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle exists in real life. It's that sandy, Game of Thrones-looking citadel you see on the front page of Reddit all the time. In Forza you can find it just south of the lighthouse with the price tag of 10 million credits. Doing so will also open up a secret barn find.

Lake Lodge

The narrow, Dickensian Lake Lodge costs you five million credits, and you can find it right on the edge of Derwentwater. It also comes free if you happen to have the VIP Pass.

Derwent Mansion

On the other side of the lake, you'll find Derwent Mansion, which comes at a cheaper 1.5 million credits. It's a great option if you can deal with all the Lake Lodge people pointing and laughing at you.

Castleview Road

Just south of Edinburgh you'll find this nice, homely little estate. It's a cheap 750,000 credits, and it unlocks the red blazer, allowing you to live out your Bond villain fantasies from behind the wheel of a Porsche.

The Huntsman Lodge

As you machete your way deep into the deciduous English forests, you'll find The Huntsman Lodge on sale for $750,000 credits. It's a great place to store your cars, and also a great place to start an extrajudicial paramilitary operation.

Thatch Corner

Thatch Corner rests on an easy stretch of beach, and will run you 500,000 credits. Do they say "Surf's Up" in England? Whatever. Surf's up, lads.

Sunflower Meadows

Out in Ambleside you'll find this 200,000 credit homestead. Not only does it unlock the Green Wellington Boots, you also get to tell the woman or man in your life that you're gonna take them back to "Sunflower Meadows."

Kingfisher Cottage

Just north of the Horizon Festival Site you'll find this quaint, cute little cottage for only 250,000 credits. Purchasing it unlocks the Rubber Ducky car-horn, so obviously Kingfisher is a crucial juncture for any cool person who plays video games.

Croftdale Farm

Nestled in the northwest corner of the map you'll find Croftdale Farm, which is a beautiful Scottish hideaway that will make you feel like a true Zillow King. It runs for 200,000 credits, and unlocks the sheep car-horn—wait, isn't that a bit rude?

Edinburgh Castle

To truly live out your regal Briton dreams, drive north into the Edinburgh city center and drop a healthy 15 million credits on this gorgeous medieval estate.