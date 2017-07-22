Dreamfall Chapters' Final Cut update is live now

At the start of the year we brought you the news that Dreamfall Chapters' "Final Cut" update would arrive this March—'March' being a word that here means, apparently, 'July'. OK so it's a bit late, but you can now play Red Thread Games' five-part episodic adventure with enhanced art and sound effects, improved performance, and a few other pleasant additions, and that's not bad at all for a free update, now is it?

The Final Cut update is detailed here on Steam, but it's also available on GOG, and on both stores you can currently buy the whole adventure with a sizable 40% discount. The free patch adds playable deleted scenes, an in-game map, a concept art gallery, and a character library, but also the following stuff: