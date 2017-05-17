Dreadnought enters open beta, so here's a cool trailer of brawling spaceships

Remember Dreadnought? It's a game of huge spaceships in small-scale combat, as we put it a little over a year ago. We've actually had some hands-on time with it too, although nothing recent: Once in 2014, and then again in 2015. That's a lot of time gone by, but it looked at least potentially cool, and let's face it: it's hard to go too wrong with huge spaceships blasting the stuffing out of each other at explosively close range. And with the launch of the open beta, you can find out for yourself how it's all shaping up.

The open beta will feature a new map called Ixion, set 60,000 kilometers above the Saturnian moon Titan, which "forces players to maneuver around the colossal orbital ring that dominates its center." More than 50 ships from five different classes are playable in the beta, and "night variations" of two existing maps, Rings of Saturn and Red Sands, have also been added.

Dreadnought is free to play, which means you can go blow things up in the cold void of space without spending a penny, but if you find yourself having fun you can drop a few bucks on things like experience boosters, cosmetic items, and "Hero ships" if you like. Developer Yager said the game "will continue to receive new content, features, balancing and more with regular updates guided by community feedback" throughout the beta process.

You can find out more about what's involved, or sign up to play, at greybox.com.