Popular

Dreadnought is a game of huge spaceships in small-scale combat

By

Dreadnought

Dreadnought is a complex game, so while I had fun when I played it at PAX South last weekend, I could tell that I wouldn't understand the strategy after just one match. At least the controls are simple—Dreadnought strikes a nice balance between intricate ship and match customization and a relatively easy to understand control scheme, with just a few abilities and passive systems to manage. I came away from the demo interested in trying more, if just to see how deep that rabbit hole of swapping ship parts goes. You can watch my full interview with developer Tony Medrano above.

For a second opinion, you can also watch Tyler's hands-on with Dreadnought from PAX East last year.

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
See comments