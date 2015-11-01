Dragon Fin Soup: a fairytale roguelike set on a space turtle

I really like the look of Dragon Fin Soup [now with correct title!], a fairytale/fantasy roguelike set on a giant, Terry Pratchett-style space turtle. (No, it's not taking itself entirely seriously.) You're Red Robin, a "charming, yet raging alcoholic bounty hunter, who'd rather get into a bar fight than deliver baked goods", and you're rogueliking your way through the procedurally generated world of Asura.

The art is, obviously, more than a bit lovely, and I'm hoping Grimm Bros' game plays as well as it looks. We won't have to wait too long to find out, as Dragon Fin Soup releases November 3, i.e. next Tuesday. It'll be free with PlayStation Plus this November, but $17.99/£11.99 on PC, though obviously you'll get to keep it forever that way.

The Steam page isn't live yet, but you can find the game on Humble here. You'll be able to grab it DRM-free that way, which is always nice. If you need to see more, here's 18 minutes of footage from PAX: