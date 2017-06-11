Dragon Ball FighterZ debut trailer shows gorgeous 2D action

Bandai Namco unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ during the Micosoft E3 show. Developed by Arc System Works, the team behind Guilty Gear fighting games, FighterZ is a classic 2D fighting game that features three-versus-three brawls.

As that big 'Z' at the end of FighterZ might indicate, this game is set in the Dragon Ball Z universe and features many of the characters our 12-year-old selves adored like Goku, Trunks, and Vegeta, along with some classic villains like Freeza and Buu.

Using a similar aesthetic to the later Guilty Gear games, FighterZ's animation quality is stunning and, at times, looks even better than the anime itself. Dropping the 3D arenas of previous Dragon Ball fighting games is an bold choice, it'll be interesting to see how FighterZ shapes up when it releases in 2018.