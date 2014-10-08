Dragon Age: Inquisition video proves dwarves can backflip

Here's nearly nine minutes of straightforward, unedited footage from Dragon Age: Inquisition, full of blazing spell effects and teleporting rogues. Witness also the surprising elegance of Varric's backflip technique, which he uses to both evade and discharge a sneaky mid-air shot. Fancy dwarf!

Combat is a hyperactive interpretation of D&D's classic roles, obscured perhaps a little too much by the fireworks that accompany every move. The OTT blood splatter of Origins makes a welcome return, though. I always liked the way Origins characters would walk around cutscenes looking as though they'd just escaped an explosion in a paint factory.

Check out Manny's hands-on preview for a sense of how it all plays. After a bit of a delay, Inquisition is due out on November 18.