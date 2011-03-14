Dragon Age 2 patch fixes save game issues

Bioware have released a beta version of the 1.01 PC patch for Dragon Age 2. The update addresses a number of issues with save game corruption on single core machines, and some voice over problems with the Steam version of the game. You'll find the patch notes below.

The patch is untested, and Bioware recommend that you only install it if you're having any of the problems listed below. Because of it's beta status, the beta version of the patch won't appear on Steam just yet. Bioware are working on getting the patch cleared, and it will likely hit Steam early next week. Here are the patch notes, as listed on the Bioware forums .



Fixed save game issues on single core machines

Fixed game asking for non-existent drives

Fixed release control issues where some players were unable to unlock correctly

Fixed a Steam-specific issue related to VO not playing after switching languages**

The patch is available to download now from the Bioware site .