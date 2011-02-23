Dragon Age 2 and Total War: Shogun 2 demos - what do you think?

My computer was pretending to be tired last night. "I don't want to download any more" he grumbled. "A few evenings ago I preloaded Bulletstorm , as soon as you got home tonight I downloaded a monstrous 6Gb Total War: Shogun 2 demo , and now you want me to start cooking 1.9 Gb of Dragon Age 2 ? It's 10pm. I'm knackered."

I made him do it anyway. The Steam servers might have taken a battering, but these kind of demogeddons make us excited. Everyone gets to sample two of our most anticpated games of the next few months. You already know what we think of Dragon Age 2 and Total War: Shogun 2 but we have no idea what your opinion is. This makes us feel sad and lonely.

Let us know your impressions in the comments. We love it when you talk to us, even if you end up arguing with eachother.