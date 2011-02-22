Dragon Age 2 demo is out now

The demo of Dragon Age 2 is available to download now from the Dragon Age 2 demo page. It's 1.9 GB in size, and will let you play through the prologue section of the game. You'll be able to explore the central city of Kirkwall a bit, and meet sexy lady pirate Isabela. Completing it will also unlock a lovely dwarven blade to use with the full game when it's released.

Recently, Bioware announced that they would give even more bonus items to everyone who plays the demo, as long as it receives one million downloads. You can find our Dragon Age 2 review in the latest issues of PC Gamer US and PC Gamer UK , which is out now.