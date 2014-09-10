Double Fine's Hack 'n' Slash leaves early access, makes source code available

Double Fine have hacked into the very fabric of the universe, and changed reality's listing for Hack 'n' Slash from beta to fully released. That's actually not as hard as it sounds. You just tell people it's happened . In addition to finishing the hacking-based adventure's campaign, Double Fine are also shipping the game with its source code—giving the community extreme flexibility in their Steam Workshop creations .

Here's a trailer explaining the source code's availability:

Hack 'n' Slash was originally conceived for Double Fine's Amnesia Fortnight 2012 . Of that year's prototypes, both Hack 'n' Slash and Space Base DF9 were selected for further development.

In the game, you use your USB sword to hack the properties of other in-game objects. You can reprogram individual variables, alter global variables, tweak NPC behaviour and change the game's own code. By altering these settings, you can complete puzzles and move further through the world.

Hack 'n' Slash is currently available for 33% off until 16 September.