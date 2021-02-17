Dota: Dragon's Blood is a Netflix anime series premiering next month

One of the great shared epiphanies of the 21st century is that everything needs an anime, so it's a tad unsurprising, albeit no less exciting, that Dota is getting one. It's coming soon, too: Dota: Dragon's Blood is premiering on Netflix on March 25.

The announcement was just made on Twitter and at the time of writing we have very little else in the way of information, but the trailer does confirm it's being produced in collaboration with Valve, and it seems to feature the Dragon Knight. Presumably this dragon knight will draw blood from dragons.

We're excited to announce a brand-new anime series exploring the Dota universe like never before. As fellow fans of Dota and its passionate global community, we look forward to sharing this new adventure with you when it premieres on Netflix March 25.https://t.co/rHcL5QSi5bFebruary 17, 2021

Unlike other Netflix anime outings, like Tomb Raider and Dragon's Dogma, there was no forewarning about this one. It'll be interesting to see how it stacks up to the forthcoming League of Legends anime, Arcane.