Popular

Dota: Dragon's Blood is a Netflix anime series premiering next month

By

Valve is involved in this Dota anime spin-off.

One of the great shared epiphanies of the 21st century is that everything needs an anime, so it's a tad unsurprising, albeit no less exciting, that Dota is getting one. It's coming soon, too: Dota: Dragon's Blood is premiering on Netflix on March 25. 

The announcement was just made on Twitter and at the time of writing we have very little else in the way of information, but the trailer does confirm it's being produced in collaboration with Valve, and it seems to feature the Dragon Knight. Presumably this dragon knight will draw blood from dragons.

Unlike other Netflix anime outings, like Tomb Raider and Dragon's Dogma, there was no forewarning about this one. It'll be interesting to see how it stacks up to the forthcoming League of Legends anime, Arcane.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments