Dota 2's The International prize breakdown announced

Dota 2 tournament The International has released its prize pool breakdown for this year's event, with more than $2.7 million now on hand for the competition that begins August 7 in Seattle. While the competition is already well-funded, the prize pool continues to grow as more copies of developer Valve's Interactive Compendium are sold.

Each sale of a single $10 Compendium adds $2.50 to the current prize pool, which currently has the following breakdown for competitors in The International:



1st - $1,363,988



2nd - $600,155



3rd - $272,798



4th - $190,958



5th - $109,119



6th - $109,119



7th - $40,920



8th - $40,920



The Compendium is an interactive e-sports item that is itself a kind of mini-game running parallel to the tournament, in that owners of this special text can attempt to predict winners, collect player cards, and vote on participants in the tournament's all-star match. If the total prize pool reaches the final stretch goal of $3.2 million, Valve has promised Compendium owners the chance to vote on the next Hero to be introduced in Dota 2.

The International main event runs August 7-11 at Seattle's Benaroya Hall and is being streamed in-game as well as at Dota 2's official website. Prelims begin August 3. New to Dota 2? Check out our recent overview of the free-to-play game to get an introduction on what to watch for when the action begins.