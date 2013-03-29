Dota 2 update brings the Bristleback

Dota 2 has been updated with its first new hero in six weeks. Rigwarl the Bristleback is the phlegm chucking pig-hedgehog thing in question. He's kind of what I imagine a dark, gritty reboot of Sonic the Hedgehog would look like. Except yellow. An initiator, Bristleback can slow enemies with a stacked attack, has a 360 degree spike attack, and location-based damage resistance.
Here's what Bristleback's hiding under his spiny sleeves.
- Viscous Nasal Goo: A mucal discharge attack that lowers armour and reduces movement speed. Gross.
- Quill Spray: 360 degree projectile attack which gets a damage bonus if you repeat within 10 seconds. Ignores damage blocking items and abilities.
- Bristeback: This eponymous ability reduces damage from the side and back, and auto Quill Sprays for every 250 damage he takes from the back.
- Warpath: A passive buff to movement speed and damage that stacks with every spell cast.
And you can see him in action, courtesy of this DotaCinema video:
Also! Vengeful Spirit gets a new model, Wisp gets renamed Io, and Beastmaster has some voice work done. Full patch notes here .
Thanks, PCGamesN .