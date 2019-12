The official Doom launch trailer is here, and it looks familiar. Days ago, an old, incomplete but official-looking trailer leaked and was swiftly nuked by the legal types at Bethesda. Now it's painfully apparent why.

Here we have hints at a classic archvillain, new demons on the loose and some iconic posturing. We're underwhelemed by what we've seen of Doom's multiplayer—as is the Steam community—and yet something about the rampant carnage of the singleplayer trailer is mightily attractive.