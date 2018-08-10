Popular

Doom Eternal will let you 'invade' another player's campaign

You can take control of demons to take on the Doom Slayer.

VIDEO: A first look at Invasions in Doom Eternal, as shown at QuakeCon.

Id Software dropped a big surprise about Doom Eternal today at QuakeCon when it revealed that players can "invade" games, taking control of demons to bring down the Doom Slayer. They can go one-on-one, or team up to form a "slayer hunting party." 

Id indicated that this was not the only form of multiplayer in Doom Eternal.

We'll cover more details about what's coming, but this is a big, big change, and it reflects a new approach to the game: "We're not just making a Doom game anymore," id's Marty Stratton said. "We're building a Doom universe."

More on this as we report from QuakeCon.

