Domain names rekindle Legacy of Kain and Wolfenstein rumours

Interweb supersleuth Superannuation notes that a domain registrar associated with Square Enix picked up the warfornosgoth.com domain late last week, prompting speculation that somewhere, somehow, a new Legacy of Kain game is in the works (Nosgoth is the setting for the series). OXM noted an entry for a "Legacy of Kain videogame animation pitch" on artist Richard Buxton's LinkedIn profile listed back in 2011, and picked out some vampiric storyboard artwork from his online portfolio. A game, a film, a HD rerelease of all the Legacy of Kain games? All hands to the rumour mill.

Joystiq , meanwhile, spotted that Wolfenstein-spiel.com has also been registered. Zenimax registered the wolfenstein.com domain last year. Rumour has it that Ex-Starbreeze (The Darkness, Chronicles of Riddick) founders' new home, Machinegames could be working on the next Nazi shooter. According to their site, they're currently working on an "unannounced project for ZeniMax publishing subsidiary, Bethesda Softworks, that is being built on id Software's revolutionary id Tech 5 engine technology."

A return to Soul Reaver would make me very happy, and I'm sure there are Wolfenstein fans out there, too. What would you like to see from new entries in these classic series?