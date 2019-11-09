Divinity: Original Sin 2 gets a third free 'gift bag' with new features

Larian Studios started giving out "gift bags" to players this year (not to be confused with loot boxes) that each bring free new in-game features to Divinity: Original Sin 2. The third gift bag, called "Order & Magic" arrived this week. It includes several new convenience features that you can independently turn off and on in the game's menu. Check out the above link to Larian's blog for its version of the update. We've summarized the new features for you below.

Pet Power: Cast infusion spells on all available summons, not just your own Incarnate.

Combat Randomizer: When entering combat, one or more random enemies will receive one of the new special statuses created specially for this feature.

Nine Lives: Transforms the Black Cat into a follower. Once rescued, a whistle will appear in your inventory. You can use this if your cat gets lost or if you want to change who it follows.

Improved Organisation: A collection of special bags that allow you to better (and automatically) organize your inventory.

Sourcerous Sundries: In every major hub a new vendor will sell artifacts that can upgrade a character’s gear with immense power, bringing them up to the players' current level.

Hagglers: The reputation and skill of your whole party can help you wrangle the best prices. No need to start conversations with the proper party member.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Improved Organization seems like a great addition for me, who was prone to manually organizing keys into a particular inventory bag, books in another, and quest items in a third. I often got them mixed up so the fact that Larian's newly-added bags have icons to remind you of their contents and automatically sort new items into the proper bag is quite handy. That being said, if you turn on Improved Organization you'll be stuck with all of the bags shown above. Your inventory will be a bit less cluttered with loot but more cluttered with bags. It will take extra clicks and a bit of looking to dig out that Summoning skill book you're looking for. If the extra layer turns you off, you'll want to just stick with using the "auto sort" button in the vanilla game.

If you have mods created by the community that perform the same functions, remember to remove them before enabling these new Larian mods. When activating these Larian Modifications in-game, it also warns you that including them will be baked in to your save game. To fully remove them, you will need to revert to a save prior to activating the mods. You'll also have achievements disabled, even with Larian's own mods activated. The Order & Magic gift bag (and other gift bags) are only accessible in the Definitive edition of the game but not Classic so make sure you launch the proper version.

