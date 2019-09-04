Divinity: Original Sin 2 for Nintendo Switch supports cross-save with the Steam version

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is the best game you can play on PC right now, according to our recent top 100 (and according to me too, for what it's worth). It released on Nintendo Switch today, which wouldn't be of much interest, were it not for the fact that it supports cross-saves with the Steam version of the game. This is excellent news for any Switch owners who fancy the idea of continuing their Steam save in portable mode.

Anyone who has dipped their toes into the sequel will know that it's a game of frankly baffling scale. Upon it's launch in 2017, Fraser awarded it a score of 92, writing that "Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a sprawling, inventive adventure and one of the best RPGs ever made".

In other news, Overwatch was also confirmed for Switch today, though that game doesn't support cross-save between any devices at present. Oh, and if you happen to be a Switch owner, Deadly Premonition also launched for the console today, along with the announcement of a sequel which will hopefully also come to PC.