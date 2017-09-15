Divinity: Original Sin 2 claims top spot on Steam despite a very unlucky launch day

Two years after Larian's fantasy-RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 quadrupled its Kickstarter goal, the game is now out of early access and in full release. It's doing very well for itself, too, muscling past both Playerunknown's Battlegrounds and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider to claim the top spot on the Steam charts. But despite all the time and planning that went into it, the release definitely wasn't the smoothest ever.

In a spectacular case of bad timing, a power outage—apparently caused by a fire—knocked out the electricity to roughly a quarter of the city of Ghent, Belgium, including Larian's home studio. So on the day the team should have been working on last-minute fixes and dealing with issues that inevitably follow a release, they were instead forced to wait patiently for the lights to come back on. There was some doubt about whether the launch would happen at all, especially when the Steam uploader refused to boot after the team moved it to a location with power: "It's really going well today," studio boss Swen Vincke says in the video.

Ultimately, though, Original Sin 2 did make it out the door more or less on time. Vincke said in the video that the non-English translations would be delayed by about a week to accommodate some last-minute changes in the script, but following requests from players in Germany, France, and Russia, the decision was made to release the localized versions as-is, and then update them next week. Modding support is also rolling out, and the first hotfix is on the way today as well.

We're rolling out the modding support for #DOS2! Check out our quick guide: https://t.co/ZFexmTbiF1 & Modding Wiki: https://t.co/BdvRimTzwb pic.twitter.com/jLb7xNELEISeptember 15, 2017

We'll have a full Divinity: Original Sin 2 review up for you soon. For now, you can get a feel for what it's all about in the "Feature Trailer" below.