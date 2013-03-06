Dishonored takes Best Game at BAFTA awards

Alternative headlines include "Dick and Dom SNUBBED in Online - Browser category", "Black Ops II not deemed most innovative game of the year - internet pitchforks rest easy", or just, "Journey wins pretty much all the other bloody awards, to the chagrin of PC-centric news writers". Still, there were some wins for games that PC owners could play. As well as Dishonored's top award, shiny trophies also went to The Walking Dead, XCOM and Far Cry 3.

Full list below. Winners in bold.

Best Game

Dishonored



Journey



Mass Effect 3



The Walking Dead



FIFA 13



Far Cry 3

Action

Far Cry 3



Hitman: Absolution



Call of Duty: Black Ops 2



Halo 4



Mass Effect 3



Borderlands 2

Game Innovation

The Unfinished Swan



Fez



Call of Duty: Black Ops II



Wonderbook: Books of Spells



Journey



Kinect Sesame Street TV

Artistic Achievement

Journey



Halo 4



Borderlands 2



Far Cry 3



The Room



Dear Esther

Audio Achievement

Journey



Far Cry 3



Beat Sneak Bandit



Halo 4



Assassin's Creed III



Dear Esther

Mobiles & Handheld

The Walking Dead



LittleBigPlanet (Vita)



New Star Soccer



Incoboto



Super Monsters Ate My Condo



The Room

Online - Browser

SongPop



The Settlers Online



Merlin: The Game



Runescape



Amateur Surgeon Hospital



Dick and Dom's HOOPLA!

Online - Multiplayer

Journey



Assassin's Creed III



Call of Duty: Black Ops II



Need For Speed Most Wanted



Halo 4



Borderlands 2

Original Music

Journey



Diablo III



Assassin's Creed III



Thomas Was Alone



The Unfinished Swan



The Walking Dead

British Game

The Room



Need for Speed Most Wanted



Forza Horizon



Dear Esther



Super Hexagon



LEGO: The Lord of the Rings

Performer

Danny Wallace (The Narrator) - Thomas Was Alone



Nolan North (Nathan Drake) - Uncharted: Golden Abyss



Melissa Hutchinson (Clementine) - The Walking Dead



Dave Fennoy (Lee Everett) - The Walking Dead



Adrian Hough (Haytham) - Assassin's Creed III



Nigel Carrington (The Narrator) - Dear Esther

Debut Game

The Unfinished Swan



Deadlight



Forza Horizon



Dear Esther



Proteus



The Room

Sports/Fitness

New Star Soccer



Forza Horizon



F1 2012



Nike+ Kinect Training



Trials Evolution



FIFA 13

Family

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes



Minecraft: XBOX 360 Edition



Just Dance 4



Skylanders Giants



Clay Jam



LEGO The Lord of the Rings

Story

The Walking Dead



Journey



Far Cry 3



Thomas was Alone



Mass Effect 3



Dishonored

Strategy

XCOM: Enemy Unknown



Dark Souls: Prepare To Die



Diablo III



Great Big War Game



Total War Shogun 2: Fall of the Samurai



Football Manager 2013

Game Design

Journey



Dishonored



Far Cry 3



XCOM: Enemy Unknown



Borderlands 2



The Walking Dead

Fellowship

Gabe Newell

And if you'd like to see the various people involved in the above games accept their golden face masks, you can do so via this video of the event.