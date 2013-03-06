Popular

Dishonored takes Best Game at BAFTA awards

By

Alternative headlines include "Dick and Dom SNUBBED in Online - Browser category", "Black Ops II not deemed most innovative game of the year - internet pitchforks rest easy", or just, "Journey wins pretty much all the other bloody awards, to the chagrin of PC-centric news writers". Still, there were some wins for games that PC owners could play. As well as Dishonored's top award, shiny trophies also went to The Walking Dead, XCOM and Far Cry 3.

Full list below. Winners in bold.

Best Game

  • Dishonored

  • Journey

  • Mass Effect 3

  • The Walking Dead

  • FIFA 13

  • Far Cry 3

Action

  • Far Cry 3

  • Hitman: Absolution

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

  • Halo 4

  • Mass Effect 3

  • Borderlands 2

Game Innovation

  • The Unfinished Swan

  • Fez

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II

  • Wonderbook: Books of Spells

  • Journey

  • Kinect Sesame Street TV

Artistic Achievement

  • Journey

  • Halo 4

  • Borderlands 2

  • Far Cry 3

  • The Room

  • Dear Esther

Audio Achievement

  • Journey

  • Far Cry 3

  • Beat Sneak Bandit

  • Halo 4

  • Assassin's Creed III

  • Dear Esther

Mobiles & Handheld

  • The Walking Dead

  • LittleBigPlanet (Vita)

  • New Star Soccer

  • Incoboto

  • Super Monsters Ate My Condo

  • The Room

Online - Browser

  • SongPop

  • The Settlers Online

  • Merlin: The Game

  • Runescape

  • Amateur Surgeon Hospital

  • Dick and Dom's HOOPLA!

Online - Multiplayer

  • Journey

  • Assassin's Creed III

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II

  • Need For Speed Most Wanted

  • Halo 4

  • Borderlands 2

Original Music

  • Journey

  • Diablo III

  • Assassin's Creed III

  • Thomas Was Alone

  • The Unfinished Swan

  • The Walking Dead

British Game

  • The Room

  • Need for Speed Most Wanted

  • Forza Horizon

  • Dear Esther

  • Super Hexagon

  • LEGO: The Lord of the Rings

Performer

  • Danny Wallace (The Narrator) - Thomas Was Alone

  • Nolan North (Nathan Drake) - Uncharted: Golden Abyss

  • Melissa Hutchinson (Clementine) - The Walking Dead

  • Dave Fennoy (Lee Everett) - The Walking Dead

  • Adrian Hough (Haytham) - Assassin's Creed III

  • Nigel Carrington (The Narrator) - Dear Esther

Debut Game

  • The Unfinished Swan

  • Deadlight

  • Forza Horizon

  • Dear Esther

  • Proteus

  • The Room

Sports/Fitness

  • New Star Soccer

  • Forza Horizon

  • F1 2012

  • Nike+ Kinect Training

  • Trials Evolution

  • FIFA 13

Family

  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

  • Minecraft: XBOX 360 Edition

  • Just Dance 4

  • Skylanders Giants

  • Clay Jam

  • LEGO The Lord of the Rings

Story

  • The Walking Dead

  • Journey

  • Far Cry 3

  • Thomas was Alone

  • Mass Effect 3

  • Dishonored

Strategy

  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown

  • Dark Souls: Prepare To Die

  • Diablo III

  • Great Big War Game

  • Total War Shogun 2: Fall of the Samurai

  • Football Manager 2013

Game Design

  • Journey

  • Dishonored

  • Far Cry 3

  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown

  • Borderlands 2

  • The Walking Dead

Fellowship

  • Gabe Newell

And if you'd like to see the various people involved in the above games accept their golden face masks, you can do so via this video of the event.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments