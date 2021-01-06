Dishonored co-creator Harvey Smith is working on a new project

Arkane Austin director Harvey Smith has confirmed he's working on an unannounced game alongside the Dishonored and Prey developers at Arkane Austin.

In an interview with Spanish site Vandal, Smith mentioned he'd returned to Arkane Austin after a four-year stint with Arkane Lyon for Dishonored 2. When asked if that meant he wasn't working on upcoming release Deathloop, Smith said he wasn't, but was instead "on something else, working with the guys who made Dishonored and Prey."

Smith didn't say much more, giving no details on what the next project is. It could be a new instalment in the Dishonored or Prey franchise or something else entirely. Arkane listed jobs back in September for a new AAA 'immersive sim', which is likely the same title Smith is referring to.

Smith also offered a small glimpse into the recent acquisition of Bethesda—which includes Arkane Studios—by Microsoft. He didn't say much, but did say "there has been no change at Arkane so far." Smith also praised the partnership, saying "it would be very, very difficult to find a better partner for Bethesda than Microsoft. They're a perfect fit."