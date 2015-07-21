Dirt Rally mods unlikely for legal reasons, says community manager

Dirt Rally is unlikely to get modding support due to the potential for legal disputes, Codemasters community manager Lee Williams has written on Reddit. In a game featuring so many licensed vehicles, products and brands, allowing modders free reign over Codemasters' material would too often result in contract breaches, Williams suggests.

"I'd love for us too," Williams answered in response to a query about modding support. "Truth is for us to implement it the way people are asking is difficult and sometimes not possible at all."

He lists new cars and new liveries on existing cars as potential causes for licensing conflicts. "There are some things that could be done but it seems that every possible way [we] look at incorporating mod support we hit a legal reason [for] why we can't."

"It's not off the cards yet but I really can't promise anything."

Since it launched on Early Access in April, Dirt Rally has had a handful of major updates including new tracks, cars and tarmac. Andy Kelly enjoyed the early Early Access offering, describing it as "a driving game for anyone who likes a stiff challenge, or who thinks the other Dirt games weren't realistic enough."