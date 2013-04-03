Diablo 3's patch 1.0.8 wants you to bring some friends

Blizzard have revealed the details of Diablo 3's forthcoming 1.0.8 update. While they've previously hinted at long-term plans , including increased rarity for Legendary and Rare items, the patch will instead concentrate on making the game a better co-op experience. After all, as the old saying goes, "Hell is other people... teaming up to biff their way through for loot."

Blizzard say the patch is designed to make multiplayer more streamlined: "Multiplayer can be lot of fun, but given the downsides it can often feel not worth the effort. By making it easier for players to find one another, improving social features, and providing direct buffs to co-op groups, we hope to change that perspective."

Here's what they have planned for the update:



Tags to let you specify Questing, Full Act Clear, Keywarden, or PvP based play for server matchmaking



XP buffs - Values are still being tweaked, but Blizzard are currently looking at an extra 10% XP per player



Monster health reduced from 70% extra per player to 50%



An "Identify All", so players spend less time investigating their inventory



Archon duration to be extended by assists



Notifications whenever a player deals or takes damage from an Elite Pack or Treasure Goblins



Players Near You will list anyone on your local network



Private chat for up to 99 friends



While there's no official date for the patch, Blizzard say that the beta should land on the Public Test Realm before the final version goes live. You can find more details at the Diablo blog .