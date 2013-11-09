Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls trailers show adventure mode, bounties, clans

The sight of a room full of treasure goblins has certainly done enough to stir up the old loot frenzy, for me, at least, but I'm one of those (possibly crazy) people who put a lot of time into Diablo 3 , and have enjoyed it in spite of the auction house and its other well-documented online issues. By this time next year that auction house will be long gone and we'll likely have a new act and class to play with, as well as the adventure mode that randomly generates 15-20 minute dungeons and populates them with denizens from every act.

You can see that very mode teased in one of two new Reaper of Souls videos, fresh out of Blizzcon, which also hint at clan features, bounties and "Nephalem Rifts" full of hordes and bosses to be squished and looted dry. Also featured: SMITING, courtesy of the new Crusader class.

For a first-hand account of said smiting, check out our hands-on preview of Reaper of Souls.