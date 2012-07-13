Diablo 3 real money auction house gets gold trading, game guide explains magic find

The Diablo 3 real money auction house has been updated to let people buy and sell in-game gold for real money. Gold can be shifted in packets of 100,000 for as little as 27p / 41c. Gems, dyes, crafting materials, blacksmithing plans, jeweler designs and pages of training are also available. The Diablo 3 game guide has also been updated with a list of the many 'orrible monster special abilities that can be randomly assigned to any hero group. There's also a very useful article on the maths behind magic find , interesting reading for high level item hunters. Also, if you've been wondering what the advantages are to dual wielding vs. a two handed weapon, Blizzard have explained that as well.

Here are the update notes from the Blizzard forums .

Update 7/12/12:



Gold is now available for trading as a commodity on the real-money auction house in the Americas.

Update 7/10/12:

The following commodities are now available for trading in the real-money auction house: