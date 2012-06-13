Diablo 3 real money auction house "expected" to go live in Europe this Friday

Get your Euros, Pounds and Rubles ready, folks. Diablo 3's real money auction house will finally go live this Friday according to an in-game notification spotted by Eurogamer . The US real money auction house launched last night with minimum bids set at $1.25 and a maximum set at $250. Blizzard take $1 for every sale and a 15% cut when you cash out auction house earnings, expect similar rules for the European auction house.

It'll be interesting to see what effect the cash auction has has on player habits, and the gold auction house. If you discover a truly incredible item, why float it on the gold auction house when you could stand to make some money form it in the cash auction house? Will the potential for profit make high level loot drops more dramatic, or will we end up in a situation where you can buy a new wardrobe for a fiver that'll completely outshine anything you find in the game world? We'll have to wait and see how the prices settle.

The real money auction house has been delayed several times recently amid the Error 37 controversy , legal problems in Korea and as PCGamesN report, a period of downtime in Asia recently to investigate reports of item duping. It's been a difficulty launch for Blizzard so far, but errors with the cash auction house could directly mess with people's money, making any future errors that much more serious. What do you think about the real money auction house?