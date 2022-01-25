Popular

Here's every horadric cube recipe in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Make the most of this vital tool.

Diablo 2: Resurrected horadric cube recipes
(Image credit: Blizzard)
The Diablo 2 horadric cube is a valuable tool you'll unlock during Act 2. You can't miss it as you have to use it to complete a couple of quests later on. But aside from that, you can use it to craft items, transmute runes and gems into more powerful versions, and add sockets to your gear. 

The process is pretty simple; just drag items into the cube's inventory space and use the transmute option beneath. The issue is that there are so many combinations to choose from it's almost impossible to remember every recipe. So if you're after a list of every Diablo 2 horadric cube recipe, including those that have arrived with the 2.4 update, this guide has you covered.

Gems

Diablo 2 horadric cube gem recipes 

You can use gems of the same type (amethyst, ruby, etc.) to get an upgrade of that gem. So as an example, three Chipped Amethysts will get you a Flawed Amethyst. Here are the gem recipes. 

ResultItems
1 Flawed gem3 Chipped gem
1 regular gem3 Flawed gem
1 Flawless gem3 regular gems
1 Perfect gem3 Flawless gems

Runes

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2 horadric cube rune recipes 

You can upgrade runes into more powerful versions by using the horadric cube. Our Diablo 2 runewords guide explains how these are used to give your character powerful bonuses. 

ResultItem 1Item 2
1 Eld3 El-
1 Tir3 Eld-
1 Nef3 Tir-
1 Eth3 Nef-
1 Ith3 Eth-
1 Tal3 Ith-
1 Ral3 Tal-
1 Ort3 Ral-
1 Thul3 Ort-
1 Amn3 Thul1 Chipped Topaz
1 Sol3 Amn1 Chipped Amethyst
1 Shael3 Sol1 Chipped Sapphire
1 Dol3 Shael1 Chipped Ruby
1 Hel3 Dol1 Chipped Emerald
1 Io3 Hel1 Chipped Diamond
1 Lum3 Io1 Flawed Topaz
1 Ko3 Lum1 Flawed Amethyst
1 Fal3 Ko1 Flawed Sapphire
1 Lem3 Fal1 Flawed Ruby
1 Pul3 Lem1 Flawed Emerald
1 Um2 Pul1 Flawed Diamond
1 Mal2 Um1 Topaz
1 Ist2 Mal1 Amethyst
1 Gul2 Ist1 Sapphire
1 Vex2 Gul1 Ruby
1 Ohm2 Vex1 Emerald
1 Lo2 Ohm1 Diamond
1 Sur2 Lo1 Flawless Topaz
1 Ber2 Sur1 Flawless Amethyst
1 Jah2 Ber1 Flawless Sapphire
1 Cham2 Jah1 Flawless Ruby
1 Zod2 Cham! Flawless Emerald

Repair and recharge

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2 horadric cube repair and recharge recipes 

The following recipes can be used to repair your gear without using gold. In addition, gear or weapons that have skills with a certain number of charges can be refilled via the horadric cube. 

ResultItem 1Item 2Item 3
Repaired armor1 armor1 Ral (rune)-
Repaired weapon1 weapon1 Ort (rune)-
Repaired/ Recharged armor1 armor1 Ral (rune)1 Flawed gem (any)
Repaired/ Recharged weapon1 weapon1 Ort (rune)1 Chipped gem (any)

Jewelery

Diablo 2 horadric cube jewelery recipes 

ResultItem 1Item 2Item 3
Magic Amulet3 Magic Rings--
Prismatic Amulet1 Magic Amulet6 Perfect gems (1 of each)-
Magic Ring3 Magic Amulets--
Jade Ring (Poison Resist)1 Magic Ring1 Perfect Emerald1 Antidote Potion
Garnet Ring (Fire Resist)1 Magic Ring1 Perfect Ruby1 Exploding Potion
Coral Ring (Lightning Resist)1 Magic Ring1 Perfect Topaz1 Rejuvenation Potion
Cobalt Ring (Cold Resist)1 Magic Ring1 Perfect Sapphire1 Thawing Potion

Sockets

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2 horadric cube socket recipes 

These recipes are used to add sockets to gear, though be aware that those added to magic and rare items (at the bottom of this list) cannot be used to create runewords.

ResultItem 1Item 2Item 3Item 4
Socketed weapon1 Normal weapon1 Perfect Amethyst1 Ral (rune)1 Amn (rune)
Socketed shield1 Normal shield1 Perfect Ruby1 Tal (rune)1 Amn (rune)
Socketed helm1 Normal helm1 Perfect Sapphire1 Ral (rune)1 Thul (rune)
Socketed body armor1 Normal body armor1 Perfect Topaz1 Tal (rune)1 Thul (rune)
Socketed Rare Item1 Rare item1 Stone of Jordan3 Perfect Skulls-
Socketed Magic weapon (ilvl 25)1 Magic weapon3 Chipped gems--
Socketed Magic weapon (ilvl 30)1 Magic weapon3 Flawless gems--
Socketed Magic weapon (ilvl 30)1 Socketed weapon3 regular gems--

The following recipe empties the sockets on gear, though the item that was socketed will be destroyed in the process.

ResultItem 1Item 2Item 3
Empty socket1 Socketed item1 Town Portal1 Hel (rune)

Gear upgrades

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2 horadric cube gear upgrade recipes 

You can upgrade armour and weapons to the next quality with these recipes. This includes Ethereals, but not runewords or crafted items. 

ResultItem 1Item 2Item 3Item 4
Normal Quality weaponLow Quality weaponI Chipped gem1 Eld (rune)-
Normal Quality armorLow Quality armor1 Chipped gem1 El (rune)-
Exceptional Rare weapon1 Normal Rare weapon1 Perfect Sapphire1 Amn (rune)1 Ort (rune)
Elite Rare weapon1 Exceptional Rare weapon1 Perfect Sapphire1 Fal (rune)1 Um (rune)
Exceptional Rare armor1 Normal Rare armor1 Perfect Amethyst1 Ral (rune)1 Thul (rune)
Elite Rare armor1 Exceptional Rare armor1 Perfect Amethyst1 Ko (rune)1 Pul (rune)
Exceptional Unique weapon1 Normal Unique weapon1 Perfect Emerald1 Ral (rune)1 Sol (rune)
Elite Unique weapon1 Exceptional Unique weapon1 Perfect Emerald1 Lum (rune)1 Pul (rune)
Exceptional Unique armor1 Normal Unique armor1 Perfect Diamond1 Tal (rune)1 Shael (rune)
Elite Unique armor1 Exceptional Unique armor1 Perfect Diamond1 Ko (rune)1 Lem (rune)

These recipes are new with the 2.4 patch and allow you to improve set items to Exceptional and Elite quality levels.

ResultItem 1Item 2Item 3Item 4
Exceptional Set weapon1 Normal Set weapon1 Perfect Emerald1 Ral (rune)1 Sol (rune)
Elite Set weapon1 Exceptional Set weapon1 Perfect Emerald1 Lum (rune)1 Pul (rune)
Exceptional Set armor1 Normal Set armor1 Perfect Diamond1 Tal (rune)1 Shael (rune)
Elite Set armor1 Exceptional Set armor1 Perfect Diamond1 Ko (rune)1 Lem (rune)

Ammo

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2 horadric cube ammo recipes

These recipes allow you to convert one type of ammo or thrown weapon into another. 

ResultItem 1Item 2
1 Bolt Quiver2 Arrow Quivers-
1 Arrow Quiver2 Bolt Quivers-
Throwing Axe1 Axe1 Dagger
1 Stack Javelins1 Spear1 Arrow Quiver

Consumables

Diablo 2 horadric cube consumable recipes 

ResultItem 1Item 2Item 3
1 Rejuvenation Potion3 Health Potions3 Mana Potions1 Chipped gem
1 Antidote Potion1 Strangling Gas Potion1 Health Potion-
1 Full Rejuvenation Potion3 Health Potions3 Mana Potions1 regular gem
1 Full Rejuvenation Potion3 Rejuvenation Potions--

Events

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2 horadric cube event recipes 

You can use these recipes to access special events in Diablo 2. 

ResultItem 1Item 2Item 3
Secret Cow Level1 Town Portal1 Wirt's Leg
Matron's Den, Furnace of Pain, Forgotten Sands (random)1 Key of Terror1 Key of Hate1 Key of Destruction
Uber Tristram1 Mephisto's Brain1 Diablo's Horn1 Baal's Eye
