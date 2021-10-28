Diablo 2 runewords: What they are and the best to get

Looking for an exhaustive Diablo 2 runewords list? Everyone’s favorite demon is back with Diablo 2: Resurrected, which rolls the original game and Lord of Destruction expansion into one brimstone-fresh package. This also means that the powerful runes and runewords that the expansion introduced are now available everywhere, ready for you to stash them away, or barter them with other players.

You can also bet that they’ll be the main component in the new online economy for Diablo 2: Resurrected, so let’s go over the Diablo 2 runes themselves, what they provide, and how to make runewords.

How runes work

Diablo 2 runes: How they work

Runes function similarly to gems, allowing you to stick them into socketed equipment to get their bonus—which differs based on whether it’s in a weapon or armor. They’re not bad in a pinch, though usually worse than a gem in the socket. Also similar to gems, runes can be combined to upgrade them to rarer and rarer runes in your Horadric Cube. There are also some Horadric Cube recipes that use runes to repair equipment, reroll and upgrade weapons, or even unsocket an item.

But runes really shine when they’re used to create powerful runewords, and because they have a well-defined rarity (with El being the most common and Zod the most rare) they’re also a common currency for trading with other players.

Rune farming

The best Diablo 2 rune-farming spots

While they can drop anywhere you open containers or kill monsters, there are some hot spots.

The first is to drop into Act 1’s Black Marsh and search the towers. While all the towers are good, the real winner is the Forgotten Tower, on Nightmare or Hell difficulty. Here you can take down the boss in the 5th level—the Countess—for a chance at up to six runes at once.

Two other great spots are the Act 4 Hellforge, where once you defeat Hephasto and break Mephisto’s Soulstone you’ll get a good amount of runes, and the Act 5 quest Rescue on Mount Arreat that sees you freeing barbarians in return for three runes.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

How runewords work

What Diablo 2 runewords are, and how to make them

When you place runes into the right type of socketed item in the correct combination and order, the item will gain a massive stack of bonuses on top of its base stats. These runewords make for some of the most powerful gear in the game, leapfrogging even uniques and rare set items. It’s important to note that runewords can only work with plain (white) items, so it’s important to use your rare runes on high level plain items and not lower-level ones.

While each runeword will always give the same bonuses, some of their bonuses are within a variable range, randomized at creation. For example, while the ‘Call to Arms’ runeword will always give a bonus to Battle Command, it could be as low as 2 or as high as 6. However, you can always rely on its static 40% increased attack speed bonus.

All runes

All Diablo 2 runes

Check out this handy table, listed from most common to rarest:

Name Upgrade requirement Weapon bonus Armor bonus Minimum level El N/A +50 attack rating, +1 light radius +15 defense, +1 light radius 11 Eld 3 El +75% damage to undead, +50 attack rating against undead 15% slower stamina drain, +7% chance to block (shield) 11 Tir 3 Eld +2 mana after each kill +2 mana after each kill 13 Nef 3 Tir Knockback +30 missile defense 13 Eth 3 Nef -25% target defense +15% mana regeneration 15 Ith 3 Eth +9 maximum damage 15% damage taken goes to mana 15 Tal 3 Ith +75 poison damage over 5 seconds +30% poison resist, +35% poison resist (shield) 17 Ral 3 Tal Add 5-30 fire damage +30% fire resist, +35% fire resist (shield) 19 Ort 3 Ral Add 1-50 lightning damage +30% lightning resist, +35% lightning resist (shield) 21 Thul 3 Ort Add 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds) +30% cold resist, +35% cold resist (shield) 23 Amn 3 Thul, Chipped Topaz 7% life stolen per hit Attacker takes damage of 14 25 Sol 3 Amn, Chipped Amethyst +9 minimum damage Damage reduced by 7 27 Shael 3 Sol, Chipped Sapphire 20% increased attack speed 20% faster hit recovery, 20% faster block rate (shield) 29 Dol 3 Shael, Chipped Ruby Hit causes monster to flee (25%) +7 replenish life 31 Hel 3 Dol, Chipped Emerald -20% requirements -15% requirements N/A Io 3 Hel, Chipped Diamond +10 vitality +10 vitality 35 Lum 3 Io, Flawed Topaz +10 energy +10 energy 37 Ko 3 Lum, Flawed Amethyst +10 dexterity +10 dexterity 39 Fal 3 Ko, Flawed Sapphire +10 strength +10 strength 41 Lem 3 Fal, Flawed Ruby 75% extra gold from monsters 50% extra gold from monsters 43 Pul 3 Lem, Flawed Emerald +75% damage to demons, +100 attack rating against demons +30% enhanced defense 45 Um 2 Pul, Flawed Diamond 25% chance of open wounds +15 all resistances, +22 all resistances (shield) 47 Mal 2 Um, Topaz Prevent monster heal Magic damage reduced by 7 49 Ist 2 Mal, Amethyst +30% better magic find +25% better magic find 51 Gul 2 Ist, Sapphire +20% bonus to attack rating +5% to maximum poison resist 53 Vex 2 Gul, Ruby 7% mana stolen per hit +5% to maximum fire resist 55 Ohm 2 Vex, Emerald +50% enhanced damage +5% to maximum cold resist 57 Lo 2 Ohm, Diamond +20% deadly strike +5% to maximum lightning resist 59 Sur 2 Lo, Flawless Topaz Hit blinds target +5% maximum mana, +50 mana (shields) 61 Ber 2 Sur, Flawless Amethyst +20% chance of crushing blow Damage reduced by 8% 63 Jah 2 Ber, Flawless Sapphire Ignore target's defense +5% maximum life, +50 life (shield) 65 Cham 2 Jah, Flawless Ruby Freeze target +3 Cannot be frozen 67 Zod 2 Cham, Flawless Emerald Indestructible Indestructible 69

All runewords

Diablo 2 runewords list

Previously, in the original Lord of Destruction, some runewords were limited to ladder play. However, they’re available to all characters now in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Here they all are:

Ancient's Pledge 'Ral-Ort-Tal' - 3 sockets, shield

+50% enhanced defense

Cold resist +43%

Fire resist +48%

Lightning resist +48%

Poison resist +48%

10% damage taken goes to mana

Beast 'Ber-Tir-Um-Mal-Lum' - 5 sockets, axe, sceptre, or hammer

Level 9 Fanaticism aura when equipped

+40% increased attack speed

+240-270% enhanced damage (varies)

20% chance of crushing blow

25% chance of open wounds

+3 to Werebear

+3 to Lycanthropy

Prevent monster heal

+25-40 strength (varies)

+10 to energy

+2 to mana after each kill

Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 charges)

Black 'Thul-Io-Nef - 3 sockets, club, hammer, or mace

+120% enhanced damage

40% chance of crushing blow

+200 attack rating

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

+10 to vitality

15% increased attack speed

Knockback

Magic damage reduced by 2

Level 4 Corpse Explosion (12 charges)

Bone 'Sol-Um-Um' - 3 sockets, body armor

15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Armor when struck

15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Spear on striking

+2 to Necromancer skill levels

+100-150 mana (varies)

All resistances +30

Damage reduced by 7

Bramble 'Ral-Ohm-Sur-Eth - 4 sockets, body armor

Level 15-21 Thorns aura when equipped (varies)

+50% faster hit Recovery

+25-50% to poison skill damage (varies)

+300 defense

Increase maximum mana 50%

Regenerate mana 15%

+5% maximum cold resist

Fire resist +30%

Poison resist +100%

+13 life after each kill

Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges)

Breath of the Dying 'Vex-Hel-El-Eld-Zod-Eth - 6 sockets, weapon

50% chance to cast level 20 Poison Nova when you kill an enemy

Indestructible

+60% increased attack speed

+350-400% enhanced damage (varies)

+200% damage to undead

-25% target defense

+50 to attack rating

+50 to attack rating against undead

7% mana stolen per hit

12-15% life stolen per hit (varies)

Prevent monster heal

+30 to all attributes

+1 to light radius

Requirements -20%

Call to Arms 'Amn-Ral-Mal-Ist-Ohm' - 5 sockets, weapon

+1 to all skills

+40% increased attack speed

+250-290% enhanced damage (varies)

Adds 5-30 fire damage

7% life stolen per hit

+2-6 to Battle Command (varies)

+1-6 to Battle Orders (varies)

+1-4 to Battle Cry (varies)

Prevent monster heal

Replenish life +12

30% better chance of getting magic items

Chains of Honor 'Dol-Um-Ber-Ist' 4 sockets, body armor

+2 to all skills

+200% damage to demons

+100% damage to undead

8% life stolen per hit

+70% enhanced defense

+20 to strength

Replenish life +7

All resistances +65

Damage reduced by 8%

25% better chance of getting magic items

Chaos 'Fal-Ohm-Um' - 3 sockets, claws

9% chance to cast level 11 Frozen Orb on striking

11% chance to cast level 9 Charged Bolt on striking

+35% increased attack speed

+290-340% enhanced damage (varies)

Adds 216-471 magic damage

25% chance of open wounds

+1 to Whirlwind

+10 to strength

+15 life after each demon kill

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Crescent Moon 'Shael-Um-Tir' - 3 sockets, axe, sword or polearm

10% chance to cast level 17 Chain Lightning on striking

7% chance to cast level 13 Static Field on striking

+20% increased attack speed

+180-220% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

-35% to enemy lightning resistance

25% chance of open wounds

+9-11 magic absorb (varies)

+2 to mana after each kill

Level 18 Summon Spirit Wolf (30 charges)

Delirium 'Lem-Ist-Io - 3 sockets, helm

1% chance to cast level 50 Delirium when struck

6% chance to cast level 14 Mind Blast when struck

14% chance to cast level 13 Terror when struck

11% chance to cast level 18 Confuse on striking

+2 to all skills

+261 defense

+10 to vitality

50% extra gold from monsters

25% better chance of getting magic items

Level 17 Attract (60 charges)

Doom 'Hel-Ohm-Um-Lo-Cham' - 5 sockets, axe, polearm, or hammer

5% chance to cast level 18 Volcano on striking

Level 12 Holy Freeze aura when equipped

+2 to all skills

+45% increased attack speed

+330-370% enhanced damage (varies)

-(40-60)% to enemy cold resistance (varies)

20% deadly strike

25% chance of open wounds

Prevent monster heal

Freezes target +3

Requirements -20%

Duress 'Shael-Um-Thul' - 3 sockets, body armor

40% faster hit recover

+10-20% enhanced damage (varies)

Adds 37-133 cold damage (2 seconds)

15% chance of crushing blow

33% chance of open wounds

+150-200% enhanced defense (varies)

-20% slower stamina drain

Cold resist +45%

Lightning resist +15%

Fire resist +15%

Poison resist +15%

Enigma 'Jah-Ith-Ber' - 3 sockets, body armor

+2 to all skills

+45% faster run/walk

+1 to Teleport

+750-775 defense (varies)

+0-75 to Strength (based on character level)

Increase maximum life by 5%

Damage reduced by 8%

+14 to life after each kill

15% damage taken goes to mana

+1-99% better chance of getting magic items (based on character level)

Enlightenment 'Pul-Ral-Sol' - 3 sockets, body armor

5% chance to cast level 15 Blaze when struck

5% chance to cast level 15 Fire Ball on striking

+2 to Sorceress skill levels

+1 to Warmth

+30% enhanced defense

Fire resist +30%

Damage reduced by 7

Eternity 'Amn-Ber-Ist-Sol-Sur' - 5 sockets, melee weapon

Indestructible

+260-310% enhanced damage (varies)

+9 to minimum damage

7% life stolen per hit

20% chance of crushing blow

Hit blinds target

Slow target by 33%

Regenerate mana 16%

Replenish life +16

Cannot be frozen

30% better chance of getting magic items

Level 8 Revive (88 charges)

Exile 'Vex-Ohm-Ist-Dol' - 4 sockets, Paladin shield

15% chance to cast level 5 Life Tap on striking

Level 13-16 Defiance aura when equipped (varies)

+2 to Paladin Offensive auras

+30% faster block rate

Freezes target

+220-260% enhanced defense (varies)

Replenish life +7

+5% maximum cold resist

+5% maximum fire resist

25% better chance of getting magic items

Repairs 1 durability in 4 seconds

Famine 'Fal-Ohm-Ort-Jah' - 4 sockets, axe or hammer

+30% increased attack speed

+320-370% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

Adds 180-200 magic damage

Adds 50-200 fire damage

Adds 51-250 lightning damage

Adds 50-200 cold damage

12% life stolen per hit

Prevent monster heal

+10 to strength

Fury 'Jah-Gul-Eth' - 3 sockets, melee weapon

+209% enhanced damage

40% increased attack speed

Prevent monster heal

66% chance of open wounds

33% deadly strike

Ignore target's defense

-25% target defense

20% bonus to attack rating

6% life stolen per hit

+5 to Frenzy (Barbarian only)

Gloom 'Fal-Um-Pul' - 3 sockets, body armor

15% chance to cast level 3 Dim Vision when struck

+10% faster hit recovery

+200-260% enhanced defense (varies)

+10 to strength

All resistance +45

Half freeze duration

5% damage taken goes to mana

-3 to light radius

Hand of Justice 'Sur-Cham-Amn-Lo - 4 sockets, weapon

100% chance to cast level 36 Blaze when you level up

100% chance to cast level 48 Meteor when you die

Level 16 Holy Fire aura when equipped

+33% increased attack speed

+280-330% enhanced damage (varies)

Ignore target's defense

7% life stolen per hit

-20% enemy fire resistance

20% deadly strike

Hit blinds target

Freezes target +3

Heart of the Oak 'Ko-Vex-Pul-Thul' - staff, mace

+3 to all skills

+40% faster cast rate

+75% damage to demons

+100 to attack rating against demons

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

7% mana stolen per hit

+10 dexterity

Replenish life +20

Increase maximum mana 15%

All resistances +30-40 (varies)

Level 4 Oak Sage (25 charges)

Leven 14 Raven (60 charges)

Holy Thunder 'Eth-Ral-Ort-Tal' - 4 sockets, scepter

+60% enhanced damage

-25% target defense

Adds 5-30 fire damage

Adds 21-110 lightning damage

+75 poison damage over 5 seconds

+10 to maximum damage

Lighting resistance +60%

+5 maximum lightning resistance

+3 to Holy Shock (Paladin only)

Level 7 Chain Lightning (60 charges)

Honor 'Amn-El-Ith-Tir-Sol' - 5 sockets, melee weapon

+160% enhanced damage

+9 minimum damage

+9 maximum damage

25% deadly strike

+250 to attack rating

+1 to all skills

7% life stolen per hit

Replenish life +10

+10 strength

+1 light radius

+2 to mana after each kill

King's Grace 'Amn-Ral-Thul' - 3 sockets, sword or scepter

+100% enhanced damage

+100% damage to demons

+50% damage to undead

Adds 5-30 fire damage

Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)

+150 to attack rating

+100 to attack rating against demons

+100 to attack rating against undead

7% life stolen per hit

Kingslayer 'Mal-Um-Gul-Fal' - 4 sockets, sword or axe

+30% increased attack speed

+230-270% enhanced damage (varies)

-25% target defense

20% bonus to attack rating

33% chance of crushing blow

50% chance of open wounds

+1 to Vengeance

Prevent monster heal

+10 to strength

40% extra gold from monsters

Leaf 'Tir-Ral' - 2 sockets, staff

Adds 5-30 fire damage

+3 to fire skills

+3 to Fire Bolt (Sorceress only)

+3 to Inferno (Sorceress only)

+3 to Warmth (Sorceress only)

+2 to mana after each kill

+2-198 to defense (based on character level)

Cold resist +33%

Lionheart 'Hel-Lum-Fal' - 3 sockets, body armor

+20% enhanced damage

Requirements -15%

+25 to strength

+10 to energy

+20 to vitality

+15 to dexterity

+50 to life

All resistances +30

Lore 'Ort-Sol' - 2 sockets, helm

+1 to all skills

+10 to energy

+2 to mana after each kill

Lightning resist +30%

Damage reduced by 7

+2 to light radius

Malice 'Ith-El-Eth' - 3 sockets, melee weapon

+33% enhanced damage

+9 maximum damage

100% chance of open wounds

-25% target defense

-100 to monster defense per hit

Prevent monster heal

+50 to attack rating

Drain life -5

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Melody 'Shael-Ko-Nef' - 3 sockets, missile weapon

+50% enhanced damage

+300% damage to undead

+3 to bow and crossbow skills (Amazon only)

+3 to Critical Strike (Amazon only)

+3 to Dodge (Amazon only)

+3 to Slow Missiles (Amazon only)

20% increased attack speed

+10 to dexterity

Knockback

Memory 'Lum-Io-Sol-Eth' - 4 sockets, staff

+3 to Sorceress skill levels

33% faster cast rate

Increase maximum mana 20%

+3 to Energy Shield (Sorceress only)

+2 to Static Field (Sorceress only)

+10 to energy

+10 to vitality

+9 minimum damage

-25% target defense

Magic damage reduced by 7

+50% enhanced defense

Myth 'Hel-Amn-Nef' - 3 sockets, body armor

3% chance to cast level 1 Howl when struck

10% chance to cast level 1 Taunt on striking

+2 to Barbarian skill levels

+30 missile defense

Replenish life +10

Attacker takes damage of 14

Requirements -15%

Nadir 'Nef-Tir' - 2 sockets, helm

+50% enhanced defense

+10 defense

+30 missile defense

Level 13 Cloak of Shadows (9 charges)

+2 to mana after each kill

+5 to strength

-33% gold from monsters

-3 to light radius

Passion 'Dol-Ort-Eld-Lem' - 4 sockets, weapon

+25% increased attack speed

+160-210% enhanced damage (varies)

50-80% bonus to attack rating (varies)

+75% damage to demons

+50 attack rating against undead

Adds 1-50 lightning damage

+1 to Berserk

+1 to Zeal

Hit blinds target +10

Hit causes monster to flee 25%

75% extra gold from monsters

Level 3 Heart of Wolverine (12 charges)

Peace 'Shael-Thul-Amn' - 3 sockets, body armor

4% chance to cast level 5 Slow Missiles when struck

2% chance to cast level 15 Valkyrie on striking

+2 to Amazon skill levels

+20% faster hit recovery

+2 to Critical Strike

Cold resist +30%

Attacker takes damage of 14

Principle 'Ral-Gul-Eld' - 3 sockets, body armor

100% chance to cast level 5 Holy Bolt on striking

+2 to Paladin skill levels

+50% damage to undead

+100-150 to life (varies)

15% slower stamina drain

+5% maximum poison resist

Fire resist +30%

Prudence 'Mal-Tir' - 2 sockets, body armor

+25% faster hit recovery

+140-170% enhanced defense (varies)

All resistance +25-35 (varies)

Damage reduced by 3

Magic damage reduced by 17

+2 to mana after each kill

+1 to light radius

Repairs 1 durability in 14 seconds

Radiance 'Nef-Sol-Ith' - 3 sockets, helm

+75% enhanced defense

+30 defense vs. missile

+10 to energy

+10 to vitality

15% damage goes to mana

Magic damage reduced by 3

+33 to mana

Damage reduced by 7

+5 light radius

Rain 'Ort-Mal-Ith' - 3 sockets, body armor

5% chance to cast level 15 Cyclone Armor when struck

5% chance to cast level 15 Twister on striking

+2 to Druid skill levels

+100-150 mana (varies)

Lightning resist +30%

Magic damage reduced by 7

15% damage taken goes to mana

Rhyme 'Shael-Eth' - 2 sockets, shield

20% increased chance of blocking

40% faster block rate

All resistances +25

Regenerate mana 15%

Cannot be frozen

50% extra gold from monsters

25% better chance of getting magic items

Sanctuary 'Ko-Ko-Mal' - 3 sockets, shield

+20% faster hit recovery

+20% faster block rate

20% increased chance of blocking

+130-160% enhanced defense (varies)

+250 defense vs. missile

+20 to dexterity

All resistance +50-70 (varies)

Magic damage reduced by 7

Level 12 Slow Missiles (60 charges)

Silence 'Dol-Eld-Hel-Ist-Tir-Vex' - 6 sockets, weapon

200% enhanced damage

+75% damage to undead

Requirements -20%

20% increased attack speed

+50 to attack rating against undead

+2 to all skills

All resistances +75

20% faster hit recovery

11% mana stolen per hit

Hit causes monsters to flee 25%

Hit blinds target +33

+2 to mana after each kill

30% better chance of getting magic items

Smoke 'Nef-Lum' - 2 sockets, body armor

+75% enhanced defense

+280 missile defense

All resistances +50

20% faster hit recovery

Level 6 Weaken (18 charges)

+10 to energy

-1 to light radius

Splendor 'Eth-Lum' - 2 sockets, shield

+1 to all skills

+10% faster cast rate

+20% faster block rate

+60-100% enhanced defense (varies)

+10 to energy

Regenerate mana 15%

50% extra gold from monsters

20% better chance of getting magic items

+3 to light radius

Stealth 'Tal-Eth' - 2 sockets, body armor

Magic damage reduced by 3

+6 to dexterity

+15 to maximum stamina

Poison resist +30%

Regenerate mana 15%

25% faster run/walk

25% faster cast rate

25% faster hit recovery

Steel 'Tir-El' - 2 sockets, sword, axe or mace

20% enhanced damage

+3 minimum damage

+3 maximum damage

+50 to attack rating

50% chance of open wounds

25% increased attack speed

+2 to mana after each kill

+1 to light radius

Stone 'Shael-Um-Pul-Lum' - 4 sockets, body armor

+60% faster hit recovery

+250-290% enhanced defense (varies)

+300 missile defense

+16 to strength

+16 to vitality

+10 to energy

All resistances +15

Level 16 Molten Boulder (80 charges)

Level 16 Clay Golem (16 charges)

Strength 'Amn-Tir' - 2 sockets, melee weapon

35% enhanced damage

25% chance of crushing blow

7% life stolen per hit

+2 to mana after each kill

+20 to strength

+10 to vitality

Treachery 'Shael-Thul-Lem' - 3 sockets, body armor

5% chance to cast level 15 Fade when struck

25% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking

+2 to Assassin skill levels

+45% increased attack speed

+20% faster hit recovery

Cold resist 30%

50% extra gold from monsters

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Venom 'Tal-Dol-Mal' - 3 sockets, weapon

Hit causes monsters to flee 25%

Prevent monster heal

Ignore target's defense

7% mana stolen per hit

Level 15 Poison Explosion (27 charges)

Level 13 Poison Nova (11 charges)

+273 poison damage over 6 seconds

Wealth 'Lem-Ko-Tir' - 3 sockets, body armor

300% extra gold from monsters

100% better chance of getting magic items

+2 to mana after each kill

+10 to dexterity

White 'Dol-Io' - 2 sockets, wand

Hit causes monster to flee 25%

+10 to vitality

+3 to poison and bone skills (Necromancer only)

+2 to Bone Spear (Necromancer only)

+3 to Bone Armor (Necromancer only)

+4 to Skeleton Master (Necromancer only)

Magic damage reduced by 4

20% faster cast rate

+13 to mana

Wind 'Sur-El' - 2 sockets, melee weapons

10% chance to cast level 9 Tornado on striking

+20% faster run/walk

+40% increased attack speed

+15% faster hit recovery

+120-160% enhanced damage (varies)

-50% target defense

+50 to attack rating

Hit blinds target

+1 to light radius

Level 13 Twister (127 charges)

Zephyr 'Ort-Eth' - 2 sockets, missile weapon

+33% enhanced damage

+66 to attack rating

Adds 1-50 lightning damage

-25% target defense

+25 defense

25% faster run/walk

25% increased attack speed

7% chance to cast level 1 Twister when struck

Best runewords

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The best Diablo 2 runewords

In such a big list of options, there are sure to be some stinkers, winners, and some oddballs, so here’s a few I think are worth highlighting:

Enigma

Any time runewords are discussed, Enigma comes up. Expensive to make, difficult to trade for, and sometimes dangerous to use in PvE (the lack of resistances really hurts, especially in Hell mode), giving the Teleport skill to any class is very valuable.

Stealth

Affordable, accessible, and invaluable for early spellcasters of all stripes, Stealth is a reliable favorite that I never feel right without equipping for leveling. It doesn’t break the bank, and will carry you for far longer than it probably should thanks to the cast rate and mana-regeneration bonuses.

Beast

As an unabashed skeleton fan my love for Beast is easy to explain: Level 9 Fanaticism aura on your Necromancer minions. Oh, and you can both turn into a bear and summon bears no matter what class you are. I can’t express enough how silly (and useful) this runeword is.