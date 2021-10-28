Diablo 2 runewords: What they are and the best to get

Looking for an exhaustive Diablo 2 runewords list? Everyone’s favorite demon is back with Diablo 2: Resurrected, which rolls the original game and Lord of Destruction expansion into one brimstone-fresh package. This also means that the powerful runes and runewords that the expansion introduced are now available everywhere, ready for you to stash them away, or barter them with other players.
You can also bet that they’ll be the main component in the new online economy for Diablo 2: Resurrected, so let’s go over the Diablo 2 runes themselves, what they provide, and how to make runewords.
How runes work
Diablo 2 runes: How they work
Runes function similarly to gems, allowing you to stick them into socketed equipment to get their bonus—which differs based on whether it’s in a weapon or armor. They’re not bad in a pinch, though usually worse than a gem in the socket. Also similar to gems, runes can be combined to upgrade them to rarer and rarer runes in your Horadric Cube. There are also some Horadric Cube recipes that use runes to repair equipment, reroll and upgrade weapons, or even unsocket an item.
But runes really shine when they’re used to create powerful runewords, and because they have a well-defined rarity (with El being the most common and Zod the most rare) they’re also a common currency for trading with other players.
Rune farming
The best Diablo 2 rune-farming spots
While they can drop anywhere you open containers or kill monsters, there are some hot spots.
The first is to drop into Act 1’s Black Marsh and search the towers. While all the towers are good, the real winner is the Forgotten Tower, on Nightmare or Hell difficulty. Here you can take down the boss in the 5th level—the Countess—for a chance at up to six runes at once.
Two other great spots are the Act 4 Hellforge, where once you defeat Hephasto and break Mephisto’s Soulstone you’ll get a good amount of runes, and the Act 5 quest Rescue on Mount Arreat that sees you freeing barbarians in return for three runes.
How runewords work
What Diablo 2 runewords are, and how to make them
When you place runes into the right type of socketed item in the correct combination and order, the item will gain a massive stack of bonuses on top of its base stats. These runewords make for some of the most powerful gear in the game, leapfrogging even uniques and rare set items. It’s important to note that runewords can only work with plain (white) items, so it’s important to use your rare runes on high level plain items and not lower-level ones.
While each runeword will always give the same bonuses, some of their bonuses are within a variable range, randomized at creation. For example, while the ‘Call to Arms’ runeword will always give a bonus to Battle Command, it could be as low as 2 or as high as 6. However, you can always rely on its static 40% increased attack speed bonus.
All runes
All Diablo 2 runes
Check out this handy table, listed from most common to rarest:
|Name
|Upgrade requirement
|Weapon bonus
|Armor bonus
|Minimum level
|El
|N/A
|+50 attack rating, +1 light radius
|+15 defense, +1 light radius
|11
|Eld
|3 El
|+75% damage to undead, +50 attack rating against undead
|15% slower stamina drain, +7% chance to block (shield)
|11
|Tir
|3 Eld
|+2 mana after each kill
|+2 mana after each kill
|13
|Nef
|3 Tir
|Knockback
|+30 missile defense
|13
|Eth
|3 Nef
|-25% target defense
|+15% mana regeneration
|15
|Ith
|3 Eth
|+9 maximum damage
|15% damage taken goes to mana
|15
|Tal
|3 Ith
|+75 poison damage over 5 seconds
|+30% poison resist, +35% poison resist (shield)
|17
|Ral
|3 Tal
|Add 5-30 fire damage
|+30% fire resist, +35% fire resist (shield)
|19
|Ort
|3 Ral
|Add 1-50 lightning damage
|+30% lightning resist, +35% lightning resist (shield)
|21
|Thul
|3 Ort
|Add 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
|+30% cold resist, +35% cold resist (shield)
|23
|Amn
|3 Thul, Chipped Topaz
|7% life stolen per hit
|Attacker takes damage of 14
|25
|Sol
|3 Amn, Chipped Amethyst
|+9 minimum damage
|Damage reduced by 7
|27
|Shael
|3 Sol, Chipped Sapphire
|20% increased attack speed
|20% faster hit recovery, 20% faster block rate (shield)
|29
|Dol
|3 Shael, Chipped Ruby
|Hit causes monster to flee (25%)
|+7 replenish life
|31
|Hel
|3 Dol, Chipped Emerald
|-20% requirements
|-15% requirements
|N/A
|Io
|3 Hel, Chipped Diamond
|+10 vitality
|+10 vitality
|35
|Lum
|3 Io, Flawed Topaz
|+10 energy
|+10 energy
|37
|Ko
|3 Lum, Flawed Amethyst
|+10 dexterity
|+10 dexterity
|39
|Fal
|3 Ko, Flawed Sapphire
|+10 strength
|+10 strength
|41
|Lem
|3 Fal, Flawed Ruby
|75% extra gold from monsters
|50% extra gold from monsters
|43
|Pul
|3 Lem, Flawed Emerald
|+75% damage to demons, +100 attack rating against demons
|+30% enhanced defense
|45
|Um
|2 Pul, Flawed Diamond
|25% chance of open wounds
|+15 all resistances, +22 all resistances (shield)
|47
|Mal
|2 Um, Topaz
|Prevent monster heal
|Magic damage reduced by 7
|49
|Ist
|2 Mal, Amethyst
|+30% better magic find
|+25% better magic find
|51
|Gul
|2 Ist, Sapphire
|+20% bonus to attack rating
|+5% to maximum poison resist
|53
|Vex
|2 Gul, Ruby
|7% mana stolen per hit
|+5% to maximum fire resist
|55
|Ohm
|2 Vex, Emerald
|+50% enhanced damage
|+5% to maximum cold resist
|57
|Lo
|2 Ohm, Diamond
|+20% deadly strike
|+5% to maximum lightning resist
|59
|Sur
|2 Lo, Flawless Topaz
|Hit blinds target
|+5% maximum mana, +50 mana (shields)
|61
|Ber
|2 Sur, Flawless Amethyst
|+20% chance of crushing blow
|Damage reduced by 8%
|63
|Jah
|2 Ber, Flawless Sapphire
|Ignore target's defense
|+5% maximum life, +50 life (shield)
|65
|Cham
|2 Jah, Flawless Ruby
|Freeze target +3
|Cannot be frozen
|67
|Zod
|2 Cham, Flawless Emerald
|Indestructible
|Indestructible
|69
All runewords
Diablo 2 runewords list
Previously, in the original Lord of Destruction, some runewords were limited to ladder play. However, they’re available to all characters now in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Here they all are:
Ancient's Pledge 'Ral-Ort-Tal' - 3 sockets, shield
- +50% enhanced defense
- Cold resist +43%
- Fire resist +48%
- Lightning resist +48%
- Poison resist +48%
- 10% damage taken goes to mana
Beast 'Ber-Tir-Um-Mal-Lum' - 5 sockets, axe, sceptre, or hammer
- Level 9 Fanaticism aura when equipped
- +40% increased attack speed
- +240-270% enhanced damage (varies)
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +3 to Werebear
- +3 to Lycanthropy
- Prevent monster heal
- +25-40 strength (varies)
- +10 to energy
- +2 to mana after each kill
- Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 charges)
Black 'Thul-Io-Nef - 3 sockets, club, hammer, or mace
- +120% enhanced damage
- 40% chance of crushing blow
- +200 attack rating
- Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
- +10 to vitality
- 15% increased attack speed
- Knockback
- Magic damage reduced by 2
- Level 4 Corpse Explosion (12 charges)
Bone 'Sol-Um-Um' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Armor when struck
- 15% chance to cast level 10 Bone Spear on striking
- +2 to Necromancer skill levels
- +100-150 mana (varies)
- All resistances +30
- Damage reduced by 7
Bramble 'Ral-Ohm-Sur-Eth - 4 sockets, body armor
- Level 15-21 Thorns aura when equipped (varies)
- +50% faster hit Recovery
- +25-50% to poison skill damage (varies)
- +300 defense
- Increase maximum mana 50%
- Regenerate mana 15%
- +5% maximum cold resist
- Fire resist +30%
- Poison resist +100%
- +13 life after each kill
- Level 13 Spirit of Barbs (33 charges)
Breath of the Dying 'Vex-Hel-El-Eld-Zod-Eth - 6 sockets, weapon
- 50% chance to cast level 20 Poison Nova when you kill an enemy
- Indestructible
- +60% increased attack speed
- +350-400% enhanced damage (varies)
- +200% damage to undead
- -25% target defense
- +50 to attack rating
- +50 to attack rating against undead
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- 12-15% life stolen per hit (varies)
- Prevent monster heal
- +30 to all attributes
- +1 to light radius
- Requirements -20%
Call to Arms 'Amn-Ral-Mal-Ist-Ohm' - 5 sockets, weapon
- +1 to all skills
- +40% increased attack speed
- +250-290% enhanced damage (varies)
- Adds 5-30 fire damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- +2-6 to Battle Command (varies)
- +1-6 to Battle Orders (varies)
- +1-4 to Battle Cry (varies)
- Prevent monster heal
- Replenish life +12
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
Chains of Honor 'Dol-Um-Ber-Ist' 4 sockets, body armor
- +2 to all skills
- +200% damage to demons
- +100% damage to undead
- 8% life stolen per hit
- +70% enhanced defense
- +20 to strength
- Replenish life +7
- All resistances +65
- Damage reduced by 8%
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
Chaos 'Fal-Ohm-Um' - 3 sockets, claws
- 9% chance to cast level 11 Frozen Orb on striking
- 11% chance to cast level 9 Charged Bolt on striking
- +35% increased attack speed
- +290-340% enhanced damage (varies)
- Adds 216-471 magic damage
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +1 to Whirlwind
- +10 to strength
- +15 life after each demon kill
Crescent Moon 'Shael-Um-Tir' - 3 sockets, axe, sword or polearm
- 10% chance to cast level 17 Chain Lightning on striking
- 7% chance to cast level 13 Static Field on striking
- +20% increased attack speed
- +180-220% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore target's defense
- -35% to enemy lightning resistance
- 25% chance of open wounds
- +9-11 magic absorb (varies)
- +2 to mana after each kill
- Level 18 Summon Spirit Wolf (30 charges)
Delirium 'Lem-Ist-Io - 3 sockets, helm
- 1% chance to cast level 50 Delirium when struck
- 6% chance to cast level 14 Mind Blast when struck
- 14% chance to cast level 13 Terror when struck
- 11% chance to cast level 18 Confuse on striking
- +2 to all skills
- +261 defense
- +10 to vitality
- 50% extra gold from monsters
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
- Level 17 Attract (60 charges)
Doom 'Hel-Ohm-Um-Lo-Cham' - 5 sockets, axe, polearm, or hammer
- 5% chance to cast level 18 Volcano on striking
- Level 12 Holy Freeze aura when equipped
- +2 to all skills
- +45% increased attack speed
- +330-370% enhanced damage (varies)
- -(40-60)% to enemy cold resistance (varies)
- 20% deadly strike
- 25% chance of open wounds
- Prevent monster heal
- Freezes target +3
- Requirements -20%
Duress 'Shael-Um-Thul' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 40% faster hit recover
- +10-20% enhanced damage (varies)
- Adds 37-133 cold damage (2 seconds)
- 15% chance of crushing blow
- 33% chance of open wounds
- +150-200% enhanced defense (varies)
- -20% slower stamina drain
- Cold resist +45%
- Lightning resist +15%
- Fire resist +15%
- Poison resist +15%
Enigma 'Jah-Ith-Ber' - 3 sockets, body armor
- +2 to all skills
- +45% faster run/walk
- +1 to Teleport
- +750-775 defense (varies)
- +0-75 to Strength (based on character level)
- Increase maximum life by 5%
- Damage reduced by 8%
- +14 to life after each kill
- 15% damage taken goes to mana
- +1-99% better chance of getting magic items (based on character level)
Enlightenment 'Pul-Ral-Sol' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Blaze when struck
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Fire Ball on striking
- +2 to Sorceress skill levels
- +1 to Warmth
- +30% enhanced defense
- Fire resist +30%
- Damage reduced by 7
Eternity 'Amn-Ber-Ist-Sol-Sur' - 5 sockets, melee weapon
- Indestructible
- +260-310% enhanced damage (varies)
- +9 to minimum damage
- 7% life stolen per hit
- 20% chance of crushing blow
- Hit blinds target
- Slow target by 33%
- Regenerate mana 16%
- Replenish life +16
- Cannot be frozen
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
- Level 8 Revive (88 charges)
Exile 'Vex-Ohm-Ist-Dol' - 4 sockets, Paladin shield
- 15% chance to cast level 5 Life Tap on striking
- Level 13-16 Defiance aura when equipped (varies)
- +2 to Paladin Offensive auras
- +30% faster block rate
- Freezes target
- +220-260% enhanced defense (varies)
- Replenish life +7
- +5% maximum cold resist
- +5% maximum fire resist
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
- Repairs 1 durability in 4 seconds
Famine 'Fal-Ohm-Ort-Jah' - 4 sockets, axe or hammer
- +30% increased attack speed
- +320-370% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore target's defense
- Adds 180-200 magic damage
- Adds 50-200 fire damage
- Adds 51-250 lightning damage
- Adds 50-200 cold damage
- 12% life stolen per hit
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 to strength
Fury 'Jah-Gul-Eth' - 3 sockets, melee weapon
- +209% enhanced damage
- 40% increased attack speed
- Prevent monster heal
- 66% chance of open wounds
- 33% deadly strike
- Ignore target's defense
- -25% target defense
- 20% bonus to attack rating
- 6% life stolen per hit
- +5 to Frenzy (Barbarian only)
Gloom 'Fal-Um-Pul' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 15% chance to cast level 3 Dim Vision when struck
- +10% faster hit recovery
- +200-260% enhanced defense (varies)
- +10 to strength
- All resistance +45
- Half freeze duration
- 5% damage taken goes to mana
- -3 to light radius
Hand of Justice 'Sur-Cham-Amn-Lo - 4 sockets, weapon
- 100% chance to cast level 36 Blaze when you level up
- 100% chance to cast level 48 Meteor when you die
- Level 16 Holy Fire aura when equipped
- +33% increased attack speed
- +280-330% enhanced damage (varies)
- Ignore target's defense
- 7% life stolen per hit
- -20% enemy fire resistance
- 20% deadly strike
- Hit blinds target
- Freezes target +3
Heart of the Oak 'Ko-Vex-Pul-Thul' - staff, mace
- +3 to all skills
- +40% faster cast rate
- +75% damage to demons
- +100 to attack rating against demons
- Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- +10 dexterity
- Replenish life +20
- Increase maximum mana 15%
- All resistances +30-40 (varies)
- Level 4 Oak Sage (25 charges)
- Leven 14 Raven (60 charges)
Holy Thunder 'Eth-Ral-Ort-Tal' - 4 sockets, scepter
- +60% enhanced damage
- -25% target defense
- Adds 5-30 fire damage
- Adds 21-110 lightning damage
- +75 poison damage over 5 seconds
- +10 to maximum damage
- Lighting resistance +60%
- +5 maximum lightning resistance
- +3 to Holy Shock (Paladin only)
- Level 7 Chain Lightning (60 charges)
Honor 'Amn-El-Ith-Tir-Sol' - 5 sockets, melee weapon
- +160% enhanced damage
- +9 minimum damage
- +9 maximum damage
- 25% deadly strike
- +250 to attack rating
- +1 to all skills
- 7% life stolen per hit
- Replenish life +10
- +10 strength
- +1 light radius
- +2 to mana after each kill
King's Grace 'Amn-Ral-Thul' - 3 sockets, sword or scepter
- +100% enhanced damage
- +100% damage to demons
- +50% damage to undead
- Adds 5-30 fire damage
- Adds 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds)
- +150 to attack rating
- +100 to attack rating against demons
- +100 to attack rating against undead
- 7% life stolen per hit
Kingslayer 'Mal-Um-Gul-Fal' - 4 sockets, sword or axe
- +30% increased attack speed
- +230-270% enhanced damage (varies)
- -25% target defense
- 20% bonus to attack rating
- 33% chance of crushing blow
- 50% chance of open wounds
- +1 to Vengeance
- Prevent monster heal
- +10 to strength
- 40% extra gold from monsters
Leaf 'Tir-Ral' - 2 sockets, staff
- Adds 5-30 fire damage
- +3 to fire skills
- +3 to Fire Bolt (Sorceress only)
- +3 to Inferno (Sorceress only)
- +3 to Warmth (Sorceress only)
- +2 to mana after each kill
- +2-198 to defense (based on character level)
- Cold resist +33%
Lionheart 'Hel-Lum-Fal' - 3 sockets, body armor
- +20% enhanced damage
- Requirements -15%
- +25 to strength
- +10 to energy
- +20 to vitality
- +15 to dexterity
- +50 to life
- All resistances +30
Lore 'Ort-Sol' - 2 sockets, helm
- +1 to all skills
- +10 to energy
- +2 to mana after each kill
- Lightning resist +30%
- Damage reduced by 7
- +2 to light radius
Malice 'Ith-El-Eth' - 3 sockets, melee weapon
- +33% enhanced damage
- +9 maximum damage
- 100% chance of open wounds
- -25% target defense
- -100 to monster defense per hit
- Prevent monster heal
- +50 to attack rating
- Drain life -5
Melody 'Shael-Ko-Nef' - 3 sockets, missile weapon
- +50% enhanced damage
- +300% damage to undead
- +3 to bow and crossbow skills (Amazon only)
- +3 to Critical Strike (Amazon only)
- +3 to Dodge (Amazon only)
- +3 to Slow Missiles (Amazon only)
- 20% increased attack speed
- +10 to dexterity
- Knockback
Memory 'Lum-Io-Sol-Eth' - 4 sockets, staff
- +3 to Sorceress skill levels
- 33% faster cast rate
- Increase maximum mana 20%
- +3 to Energy Shield (Sorceress only)
- +2 to Static Field (Sorceress only)
- +10 to energy
- +10 to vitality
- +9 minimum damage
- -25% target defense
- Magic damage reduced by 7
- +50% enhanced defense
Myth 'Hel-Amn-Nef' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 3% chance to cast level 1 Howl when struck
- 10% chance to cast level 1 Taunt on striking
- +2 to Barbarian skill levels
- +30 missile defense
- Replenish life +10
- Attacker takes damage of 14
- Requirements -15%
Nadir 'Nef-Tir' - 2 sockets, helm
- +50% enhanced defense
- +10 defense
- +30 missile defense
- Level 13 Cloak of Shadows (9 charges)
- +2 to mana after each kill
- +5 to strength
- -33% gold from monsters
- -3 to light radius
Passion 'Dol-Ort-Eld-Lem' - 4 sockets, weapon
- +25% increased attack speed
- +160-210% enhanced damage (varies)
- 50-80% bonus to attack rating (varies)
- +75% damage to demons
- +50 attack rating against undead
- Adds 1-50 lightning damage
- +1 to Berserk
- +1 to Zeal
- Hit blinds target +10
- Hit causes monster to flee 25%
- 75% extra gold from monsters
- Level 3 Heart of Wolverine (12 charges)
Peace 'Shael-Thul-Amn' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 4% chance to cast level 5 Slow Missiles when struck
- 2% chance to cast level 15 Valkyrie on striking
- +2 to Amazon skill levels
- +20% faster hit recovery
- +2 to Critical Strike
- Cold resist +30%
- Attacker takes damage of 14
Principle 'Ral-Gul-Eld' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 100% chance to cast level 5 Holy Bolt on striking
- +2 to Paladin skill levels
- +50% damage to undead
- +100-150 to life (varies)
- 15% slower stamina drain
- +5% maximum poison resist
- Fire resist +30%
Prudence 'Mal-Tir' - 2 sockets, body armor
- +25% faster hit recovery
- +140-170% enhanced defense (varies)
- All resistance +25-35 (varies)
- Damage reduced by 3
- Magic damage reduced by 17
- +2 to mana after each kill
- +1 to light radius
- Repairs 1 durability in 14 seconds
Radiance 'Nef-Sol-Ith' - 3 sockets, helm
- +75% enhanced defense
- +30 defense vs. missile
- +10 to energy
- +10 to vitality
- 15% damage goes to mana
- Magic damage reduced by 3
- +33 to mana
- Damage reduced by 7
- +5 light radius
Rain 'Ort-Mal-Ith' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Cyclone Armor when struck
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Twister on striking
- +2 to Druid skill levels
- +100-150 mana (varies)
- Lightning resist +30%
- Magic damage reduced by 7
- 15% damage taken goes to mana
Rhyme 'Shael-Eth' - 2 sockets, shield
- 20% increased chance of blocking
- 40% faster block rate
- All resistances +25
- Regenerate mana 15%
- Cannot be frozen
- 50% extra gold from monsters
- 25% better chance of getting magic items
Sanctuary 'Ko-Ko-Mal' - 3 sockets, shield
- +20% faster hit recovery
- +20% faster block rate
- 20% increased chance of blocking
- +130-160% enhanced defense (varies)
- +250 defense vs. missile
- +20 to dexterity
- All resistance +50-70 (varies)
- Magic damage reduced by 7
- Level 12 Slow Missiles (60 charges)
Silence 'Dol-Eld-Hel-Ist-Tir-Vex' - 6 sockets, weapon
- 200% enhanced damage
- +75% damage to undead
- Requirements -20%
- 20% increased attack speed
- +50 to attack rating against undead
- +2 to all skills
- All resistances +75
- 20% faster hit recovery
- 11% mana stolen per hit
- Hit causes monsters to flee 25%
- Hit blinds target +33
- +2 to mana after each kill
- 30% better chance of getting magic items
Smoke 'Nef-Lum' - 2 sockets, body armor
- +75% enhanced defense
- +280 missile defense
- All resistances +50
- 20% faster hit recovery
- Level 6 Weaken (18 charges)
- +10 to energy
- -1 to light radius
Splendor 'Eth-Lum' - 2 sockets, shield
- +1 to all skills
- +10% faster cast rate
- +20% faster block rate
- +60-100% enhanced defense (varies)
- +10 to energy
- Regenerate mana 15%
- 50% extra gold from monsters
- 20% better chance of getting magic items
- +3 to light radius
Stealth 'Tal-Eth' - 2 sockets, body armor
- Magic damage reduced by 3
- +6 to dexterity
- +15 to maximum stamina
- Poison resist +30%
- Regenerate mana 15%
- 25% faster run/walk
- 25% faster cast rate
- 25% faster hit recovery
Steel 'Tir-El' - 2 sockets, sword, axe or mace
- 20% enhanced damage
- +3 minimum damage
- +3 maximum damage
- +50 to attack rating
- 50% chance of open wounds
- 25% increased attack speed
- +2 to mana after each kill
- +1 to light radius
Stone 'Shael-Um-Pul-Lum' - 4 sockets, body armor
- +60% faster hit recovery
- +250-290% enhanced defense (varies)
- +300 missile defense
- +16 to strength
- +16 to vitality
- +10 to energy
- All resistances +15
- Level 16 Molten Boulder (80 charges)
- Level 16 Clay Golem (16 charges)
Strength 'Amn-Tir' - 2 sockets, melee weapon
- 35% enhanced damage
- 25% chance of crushing blow
- 7% life stolen per hit
- +2 to mana after each kill
- +20 to strength
- +10 to vitality
Treachery 'Shael-Thul-Lem' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 5% chance to cast level 15 Fade when struck
- 25% chance to cast level 15 Venom on striking
- +2 to Assassin skill levels
- +45% increased attack speed
- +20% faster hit recovery
- Cold resist 30%
- 50% extra gold from monsters
Venom 'Tal-Dol-Mal' - 3 sockets, weapon
- Hit causes monsters to flee 25%
- Prevent monster heal
- Ignore target's defense
- 7% mana stolen per hit
- Level 15 Poison Explosion (27 charges)
- Level 13 Poison Nova (11 charges)
- +273 poison damage over 6 seconds
Wealth 'Lem-Ko-Tir' - 3 sockets, body armor
- 300% extra gold from monsters
- 100% better chance of getting magic items
- +2 to mana after each kill
- +10 to dexterity
White 'Dol-Io' - 2 sockets, wand
- Hit causes monster to flee 25%
- +10 to vitality
- +3 to poison and bone skills (Necromancer only)
- +2 to Bone Spear (Necromancer only)
- +3 to Bone Armor (Necromancer only)
- +4 to Skeleton Master (Necromancer only)
- Magic damage reduced by 4
- 20% faster cast rate
- +13 to mana
Wind 'Sur-El' - 2 sockets, melee weapons
- 10% chance to cast level 9 Tornado on striking
- +20% faster run/walk
- +40% increased attack speed
- +15% faster hit recovery
- +120-160% enhanced damage (varies)
- -50% target defense
- +50 to attack rating
- Hit blinds target
- +1 to light radius
- Level 13 Twister (127 charges)
Zephyr 'Ort-Eth' - 2 sockets, missile weapon
- +33% enhanced damage
- +66 to attack rating
- Adds 1-50 lightning damage
- -25% target defense
- +25 defense
- 25% faster run/walk
- 25% increased attack speed
- 7% chance to cast level 1 Twister when struck
Best runewords
The best Diablo 2 runewords
In such a big list of options, there are sure to be some stinkers, winners, and some oddballs, so here’s a few I think are worth highlighting:
Enigma
Any time runewords are discussed, Enigma comes up. Expensive to make, difficult to trade for, and sometimes dangerous to use in PvE (the lack of resistances really hurts, especially in Hell mode), giving the Teleport skill to any class is very valuable.
Stealth
Affordable, accessible, and invaluable for early spellcasters of all stripes, Stealth is a reliable favorite that I never feel right without equipping for leveling. It doesn’t break the bank, and will carry you for far longer than it probably should thanks to the cast rate and mana-regeneration bonuses.
Beast
As an unabashed skeleton fan my love for Beast is easy to explain: Level 9 Fanaticism aura on your Necromancer minions. Oh, and you can both turn into a bear and summon bears no matter what class you are. I can’t express enough how silly (and useful) this runeword is.