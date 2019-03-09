Popular

Watch Devil May Cry 5 players pulling off wild, 100-hit combos

By

Juggling enemies with swords and shotguns.

Devil May Cry 5 has been out less than 48 hours but players are already pulling off combos that, even to an untrained eye like mine, are completely wild. 

Streamer ChaserTech has been chronicling some of the best ones on their Twitter page: you'll find combos from Dante, Nero and V, and even some co-op clips, where two players are juggling an enemy between them with a mixture of ranged and melee attacks.

My favourite clips are the two below: the first one isn't the longest, but I like how smooth it looks, and you can see exactly how nimble-fingered you'll have to be to pull it off by watching the controller on the left of the screen. 

The second clip is basically two minutes of non-stop combos where the player, posting on Twitter as Terrutas, bounces between multiple enemies and spends almost all of the time in the air.

As some users have commented under those clips, they're enough to make you want to buy it if you haven't already. Tom's review commented on the fluidity of the combat and, clearly, players are already using that to full effect. 

See comments