Deus Ex: Mankind Divided details emerge

Details about the next game in the Deus Ex series' story, missions, augmentations, and more have been revealed via Game Informer's exclusive cover story. Set in 2029, two years after the events of Human Revolution, Adam Jensen is now working with a group called Task Force 29. Sponsored by the government, they've been set up to combat "a new breed of terrorism." In the trailer and screenshots we've seen enemies with augmentations, which this is almost certainly referring to.

While there were references to the original Deus Ex in HR, the events of Mankind Divided may be more closely linked to JC Denton's story. It's been suggested that we'll see events described in Ion Storm's game's first-hand, and the accounts we've heard may not be entirely true. Jensen, it seems, is also secretly working for a group called the Juggernaut Collective. Allegiances are frequently fragile in the corrupt future of the Deus Ex series, so this isn't entirely surprising.

Exotic locations are also a staple of the series, and Mankind Divided will take us to a location based on the real-life Kowloon Walled City. Expect these city hubs to be crammed with side missions, which Eidos say will be more meaningful than in HR.

There's loads more info in Game Informer's article, some of which you can read here courtesy of GAF. No release date for the game has been set yet.