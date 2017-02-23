Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Criminal Past DLC out now alongside launch trailer

Following last year's System Rift—which Andy described as "a decent, but not essential, two-hour expansion that’s ultimately more of the same"—Deus Ex: Mankind Divided now has its second slice of story DLC, named A Criminal Past. As you might expect, it's got a launch trailer.

As we reported last month, and as you might've gleaned from the above, A Criminal Past tracks brooding protagonist Adam Jensen's first mission for the anti-terrorist intelligence Task Force 29. He's embedded himself as a convicted criminal within a high-security augs-only prison, and as if that doesn't sound dangerous enough, he's tasked with retrieving sensitive information from a fellow undercover operator who's gone dark.

"Success will help the fight against terror around the world," so says publisher Square Enix, "but Jensen will need to confront a darker side to his role before the day is done." Classic Jensen, then.

Fancy any of that? If so, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided's A Criminal Past DLC is out now for £9.49/$11.99. If you're already in possession of the game's Digital Deluxe edition or Season Pass then you'll have access to the latest DLC at no extra cost.