Destiny 2 update goes live with new Masterwork Armor and Raid gear perks

The latest Destiny 2 update went live today, and as tradition dictates, so too did the patch notes. Masterwork Armor is now available, granting a bonus three percent damage resistance per piece (stackable to 15 percent) when your Super is active. Legendary armor pieces can now drop as Masterworks from any source, and existing Legendaries can be upgraded at a cost of five Masterwork Cores and 20 Legendary Shards; Masterwork stat packages can also be re-rolled for one Masterwork Core and 20 Legendary Shards, and a willingness to embrace the sweet kiss of RNGesus.

The highlights of this update were laid out last week, although there are quite a number of smaller, less noticeable changes and fixes in there too: An issue causing Ikora to display an incorrect waypoint has been cleared up, for instance, and the dismantle timer for Masterwork Cores has been increased. But there are one or two more interesting bits stashed in there too. The XP requirement for Illuminated Engrams has been reduced from 160,000 to 120,000, which is nice: Illuminated Engrams drop cosmetic items so they don't impact gameplay, but the reduced requirements may help cut back complaints about the cosmetics-selling Eververse Store.

Xur's Three of Coins, which increases the odds of Exotic drops, has also been fixed and should now properly increase the odds of Exotic rewards when completing public events on Mercury. That's apparently separate from the issue Bungie confirmed in December that was preventing the token from increasing Exotic drop odds in Heroic Strikes; the patch notes make no mention of that one.

With the update live, we can also confirm all the new Raid armor perks, courtesy of the tireless efforts of Tim, who's always looking out for your best interests.

Helmet: Activating a Super recharges your grenade (swappable between Arc, Solar, and Void for one Calus token each)

Activating a Super recharges your grenade (swappable between Arc, Solar, and Void for one Calus token each) Arms: Melee kills reduce incoming damage by 20 percent, or melee kills increase all damage by 20 percent (user selectable)

Melee kills reduce incoming damage by 20 percent, or melee kills increase all damage by 20 percent (user selectable) Chest: Using Power Weapons to defeat challenging enemies will briefly boost Power Weapon damage by 15 percent

Using Power Weapons to defeat challenging enemies will briefly boost Power Weapon damage by 15 percent Legs: Using Energy Weapons to defeat normal enemies will briefly boost Energy Weapon damage by 15 percent

Using Energy Weapons to defeat normal enemies will briefly boost Energy Weapon damage by 15 percent Class item: Super abilities deal 25 percent more damage (also swappable between Arc, Solar, and Void for one Calus token per switch)

This is what it looks like.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

And noteworthy primarily as an amusing bit of trivia, the infamous Prometheus Lens has finally been fixed. The full Destiny 2 1.1.2 patch notes are available at bungie.net.

