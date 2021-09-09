Destiny 2: Ruins of Wrath Enigmatic and Trivial Mysteries

There are more Enigmatic and Trivial Mysteries to find in Destiny 2 this week with the Ruins of Wrath now available in the Shattered Realm. This week, you'll get the Safe Passage perk from the Wayfinder's Voyage mission, so go ahead and do that first. After that, align all the Awoken Beacons in the Shattered Realm as normal and then it's time to get hunting for mysteries.

Destiny 2: Ruins of Wrath Enigmatic Mysteries

You'll find your first Enigmatic Mystery just as you enter the Staging Ground. There should be a True Sight totem to your left, so interact with it and jump on the platforms as they appear. You'll soon reach a Barrier Breach totem, so use it to unlock the path to the mystery.

The next Enigmatic Mystery is in the Debris Field. You'll see a True Sight totem, so use it then look outside to find the platforms. There's also an Ascendant Anchor nearby and a Trivial Mystery, so grab those too.

Destiny 2: Ruins of Wrath Trivial Mysteries

The first Trivial Mystery can be found in the Staging Ground. Once you've aligned the first Awoken Beacon, spin on the spot and active the True Sight totem behind you. Some floating platforms appear and you'll net your first mystery.

To the right of the Staging Ground is Warbringer's Tower. Interact with the True Sight totem there and climb the platforms to find your next mystery. Next, head over to The Causeway, which is a big floating island nearby. A Barrier Breach totem should be nearby which opens the way to a second Trivial Mysteries Chest.

After this, make your way to the next Awoken Beacon in the Field of Promised Ruin. Clear the area then activate the True Sight totem near the cliff edge. Jump across the platforms then use the Barrier Breach totem to get inside a small cave to claim your next Trivial Mystery.

(Image credit: Bungie)

It's back to the Debris Field now where the Field of Strife debuff will hit you. Activate the Safe Passage totem to temporarily disable it and jump across the gap to get to another mystery. There's also a True Sight totem in the area, so go ahead and use it to find another chest floating above. Keep going and eventually, you'll be able to reach the cliff opposite. Use the Safe Passage totem and you'll be able to bag yourself a third Trivial Mystery.

Once you've done all that, have a look at Warbringer's Tower. There's a ledge below with a Barrier Breach totem, so jump down to it and enter the tunnel. There will be another Trivial Mystery inside.

As I said in the Enigmatic Mystery section, there's a Trivial Mystery near the second Enigmatic location. There's a small opening close to the top of Warbringer's Tower you can jump, especially if you're a Warlock with Dawnblade's top tree active. Once you're inside, fight the Hive enemies and open the final Trivial Mystery.