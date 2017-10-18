Destiny 2 preloads are now live

Here's a quick-and-friendly notice for those of you who have been waiting patiently to play Destiny 2 on the PC: Preloading, as promised by Bungie earlier this week, has begun.

Destiny 2 will be available for preload for the PC starting on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/8SIMS1q3dEOctober 16, 2017

Don't forget that Destiny 2 is available exclusively through Blizzard's Battle.net service, so if you haven't got that already you'll need to start off by picking it up here. Install the client, fire it up, created or sign in to your account, and then select "Destiny 2" from the list of games on the left. (I know, this is all pretty obvious, but I have space to fill.)

The Install button should be live if you've already purchased Destiny 2; if you haven't, you'll have the option to do so instead. Interestingly, it appears that the beta version of the game may be auto-updated to the full release if you still have it installed: I didn't uninstall it from my PC, and I am now in the midst of an unprompted 38GB download of something related to Destiny 2. I have no idea what it could be aside from the full game preload, but I'll let you know how it goes.

(Update: It was the Destiny 2 preload. I am now preloaded. All that's left is to wait for Tuesday.)

Destiny 2 is set to go live at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on October 24. System requirements are here, if you haven't seen them yet, and you can catch up with the launch trailer here.