Destiny 2 players are getting their season passes back after a cross save issue

Bungie is giving Destiny 2 players who accidentally bought the season pass on an inactive account access to it on their main account. While an update in the known issues post implies user error, players on the official forums say otherwise, claiming that the problem stemmed from cross save not working.

As well as now being free to play, the walls between Destiny 2's platforms have been torn down, allowing people to switch between PC and consoles without losing progress. Ahead of the big change, Bungie started letting people link their accounts so they could immediately play their characters on a different platform when the service went live.

Some players have reported that, despite going through the process in August, it never took. They started the game on PC after switching from PS4, but their character wasn't there. After activating cross save again, it finally appeared, but there was no season pass. This is because the season pass was applied to the first account that signed in, which would have been fine if the cross save had worked.

"I want to clarify @Bungie that since cross save did not work correctly on my account my season pass is now lost on a character I never played and an account I will never use," one player wrote. "If this is true that is terrible customer service. I have played destiny since it released and wanted to make the switch to PC."

There could have been more clarity around how season passes worked in regards to the cross save, even without the technical issues, but Bungie says that less than 0.5 percent of players were affected.

Destiny 2 itself has similar problems with clarity. Its new player introduction is a mess, dumping players in the Tower with a list of tasks and zero context. Like the cross save feature, however, New Light is still a very welcome addition, offering up a vast portion of the game for free.