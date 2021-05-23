Destiny 2 player on second team to clear Vault of Glass banned for offensive username

The original Destiny's fondly remembered Vault of Glass raid appeared in Destiny 2 on May 22, and within hours multiple teams had already cleared it and the subsequent Vault of Glass Challenge Mode. The record for World First went to Clan Elysium with a time of 1h 43m 55s, and all six team members have their names displayed on the leaderboard. If you look at the fireteam who came second with a time of 2h 24m 16s, however, you'll only see five players listed. That's because one of them had the username "#BlackLivesDon'tMatter".

As Bungie's senior community manager Dylan Gafner said on Twitter when the username was pointed out, "This breaks our Code of Conduct. The player in question will be banned. Please make sure to report any names like this at the platform level, too." Lead community manager Chris Shannon replied more succinctly, with a SpongeBob SquarePants gif.

