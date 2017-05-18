Destiny 2 will release on PC later than on consoles

Everything we know about Destiny 2 All the Destiny 2 details in one convenient pile.

Destiny 2 has been scheduled for release on September 8—but, as it turns out, that is only for the console versions of the game. The PC launch date, as Destiny 2 director Luke Smith told us at today's reveal event, hasn't actually been set.

"We're not committed to a PC date yet, but at Bungie we're totally committed to making a PC build as great as we can," Smith said. "Our partnership with Blizzard and being on Battle.net, we want to make sure that this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it's a delicious piece of bread when it comes out."

Smith added he couldn't comment on how much of a delay the PC version would suffer, but said Bungie would try to provide a date "in the coming weeks."

Outside of our in-person conversations today with Bungie, a FAQ on Blizzard.com is likewise non-committal about a release date. "We’re excited to work with Bungie to bring the PC version of Destiny 2 to every region Blizzard currently operates in. Bungie is actively working through the global details. We look forward to sharing additional information later this year."

Naturally, this also leads to questions about the Destiny 2 beta: Bungie said at the event that "everyone will get a chance to get their hands on Destiny 2 before the launch," and access is being offered as a preorder bonus on all platforms—including PC. But those same listings (on GameStop and Amazon) also currently put the PC release date as September 8, which we know isn't the case, and the Destiny website says that "beta platform availability and launch date(s) TBD."

"Everyone will be able to play" seems unambiguous enough, but things can change, as we know, and even if the beta does come our way, there may be an extra wait involved for that too—also not unprecedented. We'll keep you posted.