Destiny 2 system requirements and beta dates announced

Now that the console beta period for Destiny 2 has passed, Bungie has announced its plans for the PC equivalent. And it's happening relatively soon: Early access to the beta (ie, access to those who have pre-ordered) will start August 28, while everyone else will gain access the following day. The period will wrap up on August 31 though, as is usually the case, it'll no doubt be extended.

"This is not the last piece of news we’ll have for PC players prior to the Beta," the announcement reads. "In the weeks to come, expect us to sound off again with more details on how you can get the most out of your first steps in the PC build."

To prepare for the beta, here's the minimum and recommended system specs:

Recommended Spec

CPU: Intel - Core i5-2400AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970AMD - Radeon R9 390

RAM: 8GB

Minimum Spec

CPU: Intel - Core i3-3250AMD - FX-4350

GPU: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GBAMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM: 6GB

Curious regarding how the game is holding up on console? We had three experts weigh in, and the prognosis is... mostly positive, but with caveats.